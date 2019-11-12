Eat, Rock And Be Merry At Hard Rock Cafe® This Holiday Season

Select Hard Rock Cafe locations will also spread holiday cheer by serving up Breakfast with Santa, where little legends can embrace the joys of the season with activities such as doughnut decorating with holiday-themed treats and toppings, pictures with Santa, special holiday surprises and more fun for the whole family! Those looking to celebrate with Hard Rock® can visit www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx for event information and to book reservations.

"The holiday season is defined by food, family and fun. At Hard Rock, we embrace this notion and are eager to celebrate by serving up delicious food and unforgettable moments that families won't want to miss," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "We encourage everyone to eat, drink and be merry with us all holiday season long. Whether stopping in to take pictures with Jolly Old Saint Nick himself at our Breakfast with Santa events or sitting down to feast on our limited-time holiday pre-fixe menus, all are sure to have a rockin' good time at Hard Rock Cafe."

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop® at https://shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, visit www.hardrockcafe.com/.

About Hard Rock ®:

With venues in 75 countries spanning 259 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.



