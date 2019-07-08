Eat Your Veggies at Chuck E. Cheese® with NEW Super Cauli Crust Pizza

DALLAS, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Who says you can't have your pizza and eat your veggies too? Starting today, Chuck E. Cheese® is adding NEW Super Cauli Crust pizza to its menus nationwide for a limited time, helping parents of picky eaters turn pizza night into veggie night. America's leading family and dining entertainment venue has teamed up with the leader in cauliflower innovation, CAULIPOWER®, to be the only national brand to offer this tasty, cauliflower-based crust in-restaurant and for delivery through DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub.

The Chuck E. Cheese 10-inch Super Cauli Crust pizza, powered by CAULIPOWER, starts at $8.99 with toppings at $1.49 each. The crust includes cauliflower as the number one ingredient, meaning it's packed with veggies and naturally gluten-free while delivering the beloved pizza taste even the most vegetable-averse kids (or moms and dads!) will love. Chuck E. Cheese will still offer its delicious traditional gluten-free pizza crust, but this marks the first time a vegetable-based pizza crust option is on the menu.

"I know personally how hard it can be to convince kids to eat healthy, with two children under the age of eight. Our Super Cauli Crust pizza tastes so good, it's the perfect way to sneak veggies into the kids' pizza meal," said Ashley Zickefoose, Chief Marketing and Concept Officer, CEC Entertainment, Inc.

"As the mom of two boys diagnosed with celiac disease at a young age, I grew frustrated when my kids couldn't enjoy the pizza at childhood parties," said Gail Becker, CEO and Founder, CAULIPOWER. "We are thrilled to be partnering with the number one place for birthdays – Chuck E. Cheese – to bring America's #1 better-for-you pizza as an option that the whole family can enjoy." Zickefoose added, "Both Chuck E. Cheese and CAULIPOWER believe in all kids having fun and enjoying great tasting pizza. Our new Super Cauli Crust pizza is one more reason for kids and parents alike to love Chuck E. Cheese."

The new Super Cauli Crust pizza comes on the heels of continued growth and innovation for Chuck E. Cheese, in particular on its menu. Recently, Chuck E. Cheese capitalized on the unicorn trend by debuting their Unicorn Churros, as well as extended its Endless Salad Bar with more than 30-toppings to be available all day at participating locations. Previous limited-time pizza offers from the brand include Candy Corn Pizza, Spaghetti and Meatballs Pizza and Mac-Cheesy Pizza.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with both its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its new national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 607 Chuck E. Cheese and 147 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 13 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit Chuck E. Cheese or connect with us on social media.

About CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER® is on a mission to re-invent your favorite comfort foods, one healthy meal hack at a time. CAULIPOWER's first meal hack, cauliflower-crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 better-for-you pizza, #1 cauliflower crust pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. Founder, CEO, and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, set out to innovate the frozen food aisle and left a global executive position to launch the company in 2016. Today it remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to choose between taste, convenience, and health. CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones", inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits OneSun, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools. Find CAULIPOWER in one of 25,000 retailers across the U.S. and Canada and 2,000 restaurants nationwide. Get recipe inspiration at eat CAULIPOWER.com or join the @CAULIPOWERED community on social media.



