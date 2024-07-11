Eating Disorder International Training in Spanish Event Showcases Innovative Practices

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Chapter of the International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals (iaedp™) announced its upcoming International Training Event, which will take place on September 20-21, 2024, at the Hilton San Salvador in El Salvador. This annual event brings together renowned experts in research and treatment of eating disorders.

This year, in collaboration with Asociación Estima, known for its dedication to the prevention and early intervention of eating disorders, the event will feature a comprehensive program covering assessment strategies and treatment tools from medical, psychiatric, psychological, and nutritional perspectives.

The event represents a unique opportunity for physicians, psychologists, dietitians, as well as advanced students in these fields, to acquire essential and cutting-edge knowledge about eating disorders, whose prevalence continues to rise and severely impact the quality of life of those affected.

"Bringing together professionals from diverse health and mental health disciplines, our international event aims to encourage the exchange of ideas and solutions to advance the treatment and understanding of eating disorders," said Blanche Williams, International Affairs Director at iaedp Foundation. "We are committed to providing a platform that supports continuous learning and collaboration, necessary for driving innovation in our field."

Event Highlights:

Keynote speeches by renowned experts in eating disorder treatment.

Workshops focusing on innovative treatment techniques and research findings.

Opportunities for professionals to earn a Certificate of Participation.

Early bird registration is available until July 15, offering discounted rates for both iaedp members and students.

Event Details:

Dates: September 20-21, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM

Location: Hilton San Salvador, San Salvador , El Salvador

, Contact for additional information: Rosanna Mauro , [email protected]

, Online registration

Spanish Translation: https://iaedpfoundation.com/international-training-spanish-event/

The iaedp™ Foundation, since 1985, has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. The iaedp Foundation's President's Council, which provides organization support, includes Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Banyan; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Clear Step; Eating Recovery Center; Eating Disorder Recovery Specialists; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Mind Over Body; Monte Nido; Montecatini; Moriah Behavioral Health; Rogers Behavioral Health; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center; Within Health; and WD Recovery and Wellness Center.

