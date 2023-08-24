Eating Disorder Treatment Expert, Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, Joins Inner Haven Wellness as Chief Medical Officer

Inner Haven Wellness announces the appointment of Dr. Margherita Mascolo as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Mascolo is an internationally recognized leader in the medical treatment of eating disorders. She will leverage her 15 years of leadership experience in the eating disorder treatment field to ensure Inner Haven Wellness delivers industry-leading and evidence-based clinical care.

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness announces the appointment of Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S as Chief Medical Officer. With a history of dedicated healthcare leadership and clinical expertise, Dr. Mascolo will play a pivotal role in ensuring the organization delivers industry-leading treatment and achieves excellent patient outcomes. Dr. Mascolo has built eating disorder treatment programs at every level of care and she is known for her commitment to delivering compassionate, comprehensive, and cutting-edge care.

Prior to Inner Haven Wellness, Dr. Mascolo was the Chief Medical Officer at a national multi-state eating disorder treatment company leading the medical care and medical operations at residential, day treatment, intensive outpatient, and virtual programs. In addition, Dr. Mascolo previously served as the Medical Director for the ACUTE Center for Eating Disorders at Denver Health, where she led the only intensive care unit in the country treating extreme forms of eating disorders and severe malnutrition.

Dr. Mascolo has published numerous articles on medical complications of eating disorders, lectures nationally and internationally at universities, medical schools, and conferences, and continues to hold the academic title of Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Additionally, in 2022, she was part of the writing group for the American Psychiatric Association (APA) Practice Guideline for the Treatment of Patients with Eating Disorders, which serves as the foundational guide for practitioners in the diagnosis, work up, and treatment of patients with eating disorders. She was also part of the Safe Exercise at Every Stage (SEES) guidelines, which were developed by a panel of international experts.

Lee Neagle, M.A., LPC , Executive Director of Inner Haven Wellness, said, "Dr. Mascolo is an expert in our field and has a dedication to serving clients well. At Inner Haven Wellness, we prioritize delivering comprehensive, compassionate care to help individuals seeking recovery. Dr. Mascolo's appointment as Chief Medical Officer aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best possible care to our clients."

In her role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mascolo will enhance Inner Haven Wellness' treatment plan by establishing medical standards, overseeing medical care, leading medical operations, and training clinical team members in evidence-based care for treating patients with eating disorders and comorbidities. With a dedication to patient outcomes and operational standards, Dr. Mascolo will contribute to creating a holistic and patient-centered treatment environment, guaranteeing delivery of the highest quality care for its patients..

Dena Cabrera, Psy.D., CEDS , Lead Psychologist at Inner Haven Wellness, noted, "Dr. Mascolo is a patient-centered physician with a tremendous depth of knowledge regarding how to treat complex eating disorders. She is committed to quality, she adapts to challenges, and she makes her teammates want to grow. She is such a valuable addition to our team."

Dr. Mascolo's appointment comes at a critical time when access to quality eating disorder treatment is greatly needed. Her appointment highlights Inner Haven Wellness' commitment to increase access to treatment services by soon expanding into higher levels of care and opening multiple locations.

Dr. Mascolo's leadership style is one of service to others, respect of all, and collaboration with the team. She holds a number of volunteer positions including medical liaison for the IAEDP Chapter in Colorado, medical standard committee member at the Residential Eating Disorder Consortium (where she was a former board member), and board member for the non-profit, National Alliance for Eating Disorders.

On her appointment, Dr. Mascolo said, "I am honored to join Inner Haven Wellness as Chief Medical Officer and contribute to the organization's commitment to deliver compassionate and effective treatment for individuals suffering from eating disorders and co-occurring conditions. There is a critical need in our country to expand access to eating disorder care and to provide quality care for this often underserved population, and I look forward to helping Inner Haven Wellness meet that need."

ABOUT INNER HAVEN WELLNESS

Inner Haven Wellness is an eating disorder treatment program that provides intensive outpatient programming for adults. Drawing from Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Inner Haven Wellness places significant emphasis on skill development and practice to empower individuals on their recovery journey. The program's flexibility allows clients to access treatment that suits their unique circumstances and needs.

To learn more about the dedicated team of clinicians at Inner Haven Wellness, please visit innerhavenwellness.com.

For all media inquiries, please contact Lee Neagle at [email protected].

