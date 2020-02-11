Eating Disorder Treatment Leaders Jeff Radant, MFT and Brad Zehring, DO, Join Alsana: An Eating Recovery Community

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsana, an Eating Recovery Community, is proud to announce that Jeff Radant, MFT and Brad Zehring, DO, two accomplished and well-respected leaders in the eating disorder treatment community, have joined Alsana California's clinical teams.

Radant, who has more than 30 years of experience working in multiple areas of eating disorder client care, has taken on the role of Senior Director of Clinical Services where he oversees the day-to-day clinical residential and PHP/IOP programs in Westlake Village. Radant says he is happy to be back on the clinical side of treatment after many years serving as President and Chief Operating Officer at another well-known eating disorder treatment center.

"Helping clients has always been the most fulfilling part of my work," Radant said. "When I know I've made an impact, and that I've helped someone get on the road to recovery, that's what sustains me. That's what it's all about."

Zehring has a personal connection with recovery and more than six years of eating disorder therapy experience. He now serves in the role of Psychiatrist in Santa Barbara, supporting Alsana's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS, who he considers to be a professional role model and mentor. Zehring developed a passion for helping clients with eating disorders while supporting his wife through the recovery process.

"I feel fortunate to be invited into a process that is such a courageous, personal journey for patients," Zehring said. "The fact that I get to partner in their journey is something I do not take lightly."

Jennifer Crute Steiner, CEO of Alsana, who has built a company culture on values such as servant leadership, authenticity, and a client-first mentality, is pleased to welcome these seasoned professionals into the fold. "As our team grows in wisdom and experience, so too our ability to provide hope and healing for those we support through their eating disorder recovery journey," Steiner said. "We're honored to have these highly-regarded clinicians join Alsana. They will undoubtedly have a tremendous impact on our organization and, more importantly, for all of the humans we serve."

About Alsana

Alsana is an Eating Recovery Community that offers a fresh approach focused on the total health and wellness of each individual client. Alsana's data-driven and evidence-based treatment is built on the foundation of their Adaptive Care Model™, a five-point approach that empowers clients in every area of their lives by integrating medical, nutritional, and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana is proud to treat a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring disorders and serves all genders, members of the LGTBQA+ community, vegan clients, and, in 2019, they announced programming for clients with ED-DMT1, also known as "diabulimia." Alsana offers care at the residential, day patient, and intensive outpatient levels of care in California, Missouri, and Alabama. Learn more about Alsana's holistic recovery experience at Alsana.com or call (877) 230-8419. You can also follow Alsana on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/alsana/

Media Contact:

Chris Gorciak

VP of Marketing, Alsana

949-482-9644

234025@email4pr.com

SOURCE Alsana

Related Links

http://www.Alsana.com

