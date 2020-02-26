Eaton's Customer-focused Product Development in the UPS Market Commended by Frost & Sullivan

"The Predict Pulse leverages automated and expert human processes to not only continuously monitor/analyze the health of the power infrastructure, but also take pre-emptive action to eliminate outages and performance degradation," said Gautham Gnanajothi Industry Manager. "It collects and analyzes data on the efficiency of the UPS system including voltages, loads, energy savings, service levels, and external factors such as temperature and humidity. Furthermore, it provides information on batteries and system availability."

The company constantly strives to update its product portfolio with new design aspects to develop multiple models, versions, and technologies for various power ranges. It also employs a targeted go-to-market approach by thoroughly studying and analyzing customer buying behavior in different product segments. For instance, it launched nine three-phase UPS products in the past two years, including the 93E STD, 93ET, 93E HE, 3C3 Pro, 93PR 75kW, 3A3 PT, 91PS, 93PS, and 9395 Mono. In addition to these, it plans to soon launch its unique Energy Aware UPS technology, which combines traditional UPS technology with advanced energy storage functions to protect valuable equipment from power disturbances, while leveraging UPS batteries to reduce facility operating costs.

Eaton's unique two-pronged approach towards customer engagement ensures that its product development and innovation matches market and customer needs. The first approach involves a Customer Advisory Board, where it obtains unfiltered customer feedback to identify opportunity areas, and the other involves a more intimate face-to-face interview process called Customer Relationship Reviews (CRR) with key decision-makers and influencers. Eaton's suite of features not only ensure seamless UPS capacity expansion and optimum operation, but also simplifies maintenance, minimizes downtime, decreases mean time between failure (MTBF), and mean time to repair (MTTR).

"The company operates under two brands in APAC – Eaton and Santak. It leverages Santak's strength in the mainstream market for small/medium power rating, whereas the Eaton brand is targeted at the premium market with a focus on medium and large power rating. This dual brand strategy has been highly successful and will continue to be a critical brand driver," noted Gnanajothi. "Overall, the company's meticulous effort towards constant product developments and technology enhancements aimed at customer value enrichment are expected to ensure continued growth in APAC."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Eaton

Eaton is a power management company with 2019 sales of $21.4 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 101,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

