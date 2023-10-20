EB-5 INVESTORS MAGAZINE NAMES ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP'S JONATHAN BLOCH A TOP CORPORATE ATTORNEY

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partner Jonathan Bloch has been recognized by EB5 Investors Magazine as a "Top Corporate Attorney" among only 14 others. To be eligible, distinguished attorneys needed to primarily involved in EB-5 financing.

EB-5 Investors Magazine provides a platform for skilled EB-5 professionals to discuss pressing matters and keep readers up to date on the constantly changing laws and legislation pertaining to EB-5. Each of the publication's articles is peer-reviewed and provides high-quality objective analysis to an audience of attorneys, EB-5 regional centers, migration agents, wealth managers, and EB-5 service providers.

"This accomplishment is a testament to Jonathan's legal prowess, professionalism and dedication to his clients," says Co-Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton. "We are proud to have Jonathan represent us on this list."

Jonathan Bloch guides real estate developers through the challenges of raising capital. From identifying development prospects to securing EB-5 and mezzanine financing to finding foreign investment opportunities, he is skilled at navigating complicated situations. Bloch also handles all aspects of the purchase and sale of high-end real estate transactions, including for ultra-high-net-worth individuals. With the utmost discretion, he provides diligent, solution-oriented counsel to ensure real estate transactions close smoothly. He represents buyers and sellers of some of the largest ultra-high-end residential properties across southern California.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/.

