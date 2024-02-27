THREE ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS NAMED AS RISING STARS BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS

LOS ANGELES , Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Juliet Burton, Joshua Loeb and Pooja Nair have been named to Super Lawyers' list of 2024 Southern California "Rising Stars." The competitive annual selection process utilizes a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. Only 2.5% of lawyers in Southern California are selected for this distinction.

This recognition underscores the outstanding talent and commitment to excellence of Juliet, Joshua, and Pooja," said Co-Managing Partner Randall Leff. "We are immensely proud of their achievements and confident that they will continue to shine brightly as they continue to rise in the legal field."

Juliet Burton focuses her practice in the areas of estate planning, trust administration and probate administration. Joshua Loeb's practice focuses on real estate acquisitions, dispositions and financing of all asset classes. Pooja Nair is a business litigator and skillful problem solver specializing in the food and beverage, false advertising, employment, trade secrets, partnership disputes, contract negotiations, and real estate litigation matters.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP