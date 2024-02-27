THREE ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS NAMED AS RISING STARS BY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS

News provided by

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

27 Feb, 2024, 13:51 ET

LOS ANGELES , Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Juliet Burton, Joshua Loeb and Pooja Nair have been named to Super Lawyers' list of 2024 Southern California "Rising Stars." The competitive annual selection process utilizes a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. Only 2.5% of lawyers in Southern California are selected for this distinction.

This recognition underscores the outstanding talent and commitment to excellence of Juliet, Joshua, and Pooja," said Co-Managing Partner Randall Leff.  "We are immensely proud of their achievements and confident that they will continue to shine brightly as they continue to rise in the legal field."

Juliet Burton focuses her practice in the areas of estate planning, trust administration and probate administration. Joshua Loeb's practice focuses on real estate acquisitions, dispositions and financing of all asset classes. Pooja Nair is a business litigator and skillful problem solver specializing in the food and beverage, false advertising, employment, trade secrets, partnership disputes, contract negotiations, and real estate litigation matters.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Also from this source

Ervin Cohen & Jessup prevails at appeal in bitter brotherly billboards battle

A 2nd District Court of Appeals panel sided with attorneys at Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP, reversing a controversial sale of hundreds of billboard...

Ervin Cohen & Jessup Promotes Kenneth Hsu to Partner

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) announced today the promotion of Kenneth Hsu to Partner. "We are delighted to welcome an exceptional...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.