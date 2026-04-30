EB Medicine Announces Daniel Egan, MD, as Editor-in-Chief of Emergency Medicine Practice

Leadership transition continues a legacy of excellence while advancing the future of evidence-based emergency medicine education

NORCROSS, Ga., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EB Medicine announced today that Daniel Egan, MD, has been named Editor-in-Chief of Emergency Medicine Practice, the company's flagship publication for emergency medicine clinicians.

A longtime contributor to EB Medicine and a nationally recognized leader in emergency medicine education, Dr. Egan officially assumed editorial leadership on January 1.

EB Medicine announced that Daniel Egan, MD, has been named Editor-in-Chief of of Emergency Medicine Practice. Post this Daniel Egan, MD, MBA

Dr. Egan succeeds Andy Jagoda, MD, who served as Editor-in-Chief for more than two decades and helped establish Emergency Medicine Practice as one of the most trusted and widely read publications in emergency medicine. Dr. Jagoda will remain actively involved with EB Medicine, serving in the role of Editor Emeritus to support a thoughtful transition and editorial continuity.

Dr. Egan currently serves as Vice Chair of Education in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mass General Brigham and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He is a core faculty physician at the Harvard Affiliated Emergency Medicine Residency Program at Brigham and Women's and Massachusetts General Hospitals. He previously served as Program Director of the Harvard Affiliated Emergency Medicine Residency Program and, before that, as the inaugural Vice Chair of Education at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

His relationship with EB Medicine spans many years. Dr. Egan joined the Emergency Medicine Practice editorial board in 2016 and accepted the role of Course Director in 2019. He was a co-author of the journal's 2018 Best Issue of the Year, reflecting the rigor, clarity, and clinical relevance he brings to evidence-based medical education.

"Dan is an exceptional choice to lead Emergency Medicine Practice into its next chapter," said Stephanie Williford, CEO of EB Medicine. "He brings a rare combination of editorial judgment, educational leadership, and deep familiarity with the publication. His longstanding commitment to advancing emergency medicine education makes him ideally suited to serve our readers and carry this important resource forward."

"Andy has been instrumental in shaping both this publication and the careers of so many emergency physicians, including my own," said Dr. Egan. "It is a tremendous honor to step into this role. Emergency Medicine Practice has long stood out for delivering comprehensive, evidence-based reviews written by emergency clinicians for emergency clinicians. That kind of high-quality, practical content remains incredibly important to the specialty, and I'm excited to build on that mission."

"Passing the baton to Dan feels exactly right," said outgoing Editor-in-Chief Dr. Andy Jagoda. "He has the editorial instincts, the educational philosophy, and the deep commitment to this specialty that this role demands. I'm thrilled to see him step into this position and have every confidence in where he will take Emergency Medicine Practice."

Dr. Egan earned his medical degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He completed his residency at the Harvard Affiliated Emergency Medicine Residency Program, where he also served as chief resident. He is a past member of the Board of Directors of the Council of Residency Directors in Emergency Medicine and serves as an oral examiner for the American Board of Emergency Medicine. He is also the co-author of Blueprints Emergency Medicine, co-editor of Essential Emergency Trauma, and editor-in-chief of the Manual of Eyes, Ears, Nose, and Throat Emergencies.

Under Dr. Egan's leadership, Emergency Medicine Practice will continue to set the standard for evidence-based clinical education in emergency medicine — deepening its commitment to the comprehensive, peer-reviewed content that practitioners trust while expanding its reach to the next generation of emergency clinicians.

Learn more about Emergency Medicine Practice.

About EB Medicine

For more than 25 years, EB Medicine has been the industry standard in continuing clinical education for emergency and urgent care providers. With a focus on evidence-based, practical, and high-impact resources, EB Medicine equips acute care clinicians with the tools they need to make confident decisions in high-stakes environments. Their peer-reviewed publications and courses are trusted by thousands of clinicians nationwide. For more information, visit ebmedicine.net.

SOURCE EB Medicine