EBANX's AI Day: AWS, Microsoft, and other tech giants together on how to power businesses through AI

EBANX's AI Day gathers invaluable insights from industry trailblazers on navigating the opportunities and hurdles posed by this transformative technology, all while catching a glimpse into the future

CURITIBA, Brazil , May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EBANX, a global fintech company specializing in payment solutions for rising markets, is holding a special event today (May 16th) to discuss the future of businesses, payments, and work with AI. Hosted by EBANX's CEO and Co-founder, João Del Valle, and EBANX's CPTO, Fabio Scopeta, at the fintech's headquarters in Curitiba, Brazil, the event will feature guest experts from AWS, Microsoft, and other leading global technology companies at the forefront of AI development and deployment, to lead the conversation and share valuable insights on their journeys in leveraging data and generative AI to drive innovation amidst today's dynamic landscape.

"EBANX's AI Day is a custom-made event for those passionate about innovation and curious about how AI is revolutionizing the world. The event has been carefully designed to provide an educational, provocative, and immersive experience for all ebankers," said Scopeta. "It's an opportunity to learn from the leading experts in the AI industry, as part of our ongoing advanced technology education and training efforts aimed at all ebankers. It reinforces our commitment to being the best payments partner for our merchants in rising markets."

EBANX's AI Day's full-day content program includes keynote sessions, TED-style talks, success cases, and pitch sessions. In addition, invited experts will lead hands-on workshops, during which they will explore practical strategies for leveraging generative AI to drive business outcomes by identifying opportunities to employ these powerful emerging capabilities and make the day's work in the office seamless, such as conversational agent building or a business-specific assistant.

Joining EBANX's AI Day to share their knowledge and valuable insights, Evandro Franco, AI/ML Solution Architect Specialist, Felipe Pojo, Head AI/ML Brazil, Hellen Rosa, Solution Architect, from AWS; and Marcus Da Rocha, Sales Executive, Stéfany Mazon, Azure Sales Director, and Tania Cosentino, Microsoft Brazil General Manager, from Microsoft; among executives from other tech companies.

Hackathon 2024

AI Day takes place on the eve of another major internal technology and innovation event carried out annually by EBANX, the Hackathon, an initiative to unleash creativity, collaborate with other teams and departments, and think outside the box to come up with solutions and new ideas for real-world problems.

Hackathon 2024 focuses on solutions to tackle challenges in EBANX's Operations area, which is responsible for core processes like payments performance and fraud prevention. The event will take place on May 17th and 18th, and the award ceremony will be held on May 23rd.

ABOUT EBANX

EBANX is the leading payment platform connecting global companies with customers from the fastest-growing digital markets in the world. The company was founded in 2012 in Brazil with the mission of giving people access to buy in international digital commerce. With powerful proprietary technology and infrastructure, combined with in-depth knowledge of the markets where it operates, EBANX enables global businesses to connect with hundreds of payment methods in different countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. EBANX goes beyond payments, increasing sales, and fostering seamless purchase experiences for businesses and clients.

