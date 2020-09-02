eBay and Plastic Gallery Are Pleased to Present Exclusive Neon Works by Visual Artist Beau Dunn

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Plastic Gallery, eBay and visual artist Beau Dunn are partnering for an art exclusive benefitting UNICEF USA's COVID-19 response. Today at 10am PT through October 2, art collectors and enthusiasts can visit ebay.com/beaudunn to purchase Dunn's limited edition neon sculptures. Available in two sizes and each in an edition of four, the three new pieces are Dunn's latest addition to her "Next Generation" series. Each is made in the artist's Los Angeles, California studio and were inspired by current events and consumerism in a reflection of life in 2020. Further, for the first time ever, Dunn has created limited edition prints, allowing collectors to purchase one of 99 prints that depict the neon signs.

Dunn's "Next Generation" series features the artist's signature style of cultural commentary captured by vibrant color, mixed-media and neon work. The attractive, glowing glass tubes have long been a symbol of advertising, luxury, and glamour, and for Dunn, the material's historic significance helps better convey her perspectives on social agendas and contemporary existence. The works - which read NEED MONEY FOR FACE MASKS, NEED MONEY FOR HAND SANITIZER and NEED MONEY FOR TOILET PAPER - offer an intentional look at what is considered a luxury in this snapshot of time and the pressures consumers face during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the partnership, Dunn said, "With this drastic world shift I took some time to reflect on my 'Next Generation' series, as I never thought I would see a day where essentials like toilet paper and hand sanitizer were the new luxury items. The latest addition to my neon series represents this moment in history -- a reflection on what is needed to survive in our current day. As part of this exclusive art collaboration, I will be supporting UNICEF USA and giving a portion of all art sales directly back to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. I am honored that through my art, I have the opportunity to give back to UNICEF USA alongside eBay, and help provide front-line responders and families in need with resources to keep children healthy and safe during the pandemic."

"In a year unlike any other, we're seeing creations from artists around the world that dissect global events, elevate social discourse and strive to give back in meaningful ways," said Liz Renfro, Vertical Manager, Art at eBay. "In partnership with Dunn, we're doing our part to amplify those perspectives and support organizations that uplift vulnerable communities worldwide."

Twenty percent of each sale will be donated to UNICEF USA to help provide care, hygiene products, PPE, educational resources and more to children and families impacted by COVID-19.

Dunn's works are the latest to join eBay's robust selection of art, from paintings and installations to prints and more. The marketplace has attracted a cohort of the world's most renowned artists, not only for its ability to bring art to the masses, but also its dedication to partnering, selling and collaborating with a purpose in the form of sales for charity.

Art lovers can visit ebay.com/art to see the latest offerings, and follow @eBay on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram for upcoming partnerships and more.

About Beau Dunn

Born in 1987 in Los Angeles, California, Beau Dunn is an American visual artist who has exhibited extensively throughout the world since 2010. Dunn is a contemporary conceptual mixed-media artist, focusing in the mediums of sculpture, neon, photography, mixed media and painting. Dunn has developed a practice that is instantly recognizable for vibrant color palettes, and bold social commentary on societal pressures with an underlying tone of childhood innocence. You can follow Beau Dunn and her art @BeauDunn @BeauDunnArt. #BeauDunnArt

