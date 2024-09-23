eBay Announces Samantha Wellington as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced the appointment of Samantha Wellington as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary. In this role, Samantha will oversee all global aspects of eBay's legal department, including Government Relations, intellectual property, employment, litigation, regulatory and corporate work across our financial services, marketplaces, and product and technology organizations. Samantha will report directly to Jamie Iannone, eBay's Chief Executive Officer, and will join the company on October 7, 2024.

Samantha joins eBay with a distinguished career in legal and business affairs, most recently serving as TriNet's Executive Vice President of Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary. In this role, Samantha led a team of professionals across Legal, Compliance, Government Affairs, Customer Service, Sales, Operations, Product Management, Engineering, Technology, and Risk. Her leadership focused on spearheading initiatives that address the evolving workplace dynamics for TriNet's customers, facilitating capital access for small business owners, and enhancing customer service experiences to support business growth. Prior to TriNet, she spent 12 years at Oracle, where she held a number of senior legal positions.

"Samantha has successfully led multifaceted teams and navigated complex legal and regulatory environments throughout her career," said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer, eBay. "Samantha's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow our global marketplace while ensuring we meet our legal and ethical responsibilities. Her passion for empowering small businesses aligns perfectly with eBay's purpose, and I'm excited to welcome her to the team."

"My parents started their business by selling skateboard parts at the open market in Sydney, so I have a deep appreciation for eBay's role in empowering businesses of all sizes," said Samantha Wellington. "As a longtime eBay user and collector, I am passionate about helping others unlock similar opportunities and connecting people with what they love."

Samantha holds Bachelor's Degrees in Creative Arts and Laws from Wollongong University, as well as a Master of Laws in Communication and Technology Law from the University of New South Wales. She has served as a board member for the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations and BSA, The Software Alliance.

Samantha replaces Marie Oh Huber, who left eBay in June after nine years as General Counsel.

