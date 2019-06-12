eBay and What Goes Around Comes Around Announce an Exclusive Partnership, Unveil the First in a Series of Capsule Collections

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay , one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces, and What Goes Around Comes Around , the premier luxury vintage retailer, are announcing a new partnership to launch a series of exclusive capsule collections. Inspired by "Peace, Luxe and Rock and Roll," the brands' first collaboration is available today through Thursday, June 20 at eBay.com/WhatGoesAroundComesAround .

(PRNewsfoto/eBay Inc.) eBay and What Goes Around Comes Around announce a new partnership to launch a series of exclusive capsule collections. Inspired by “Peace, Luxe and Rock and Roll,” the brands’ first collaboration is available through June 20. (PRNewsfoto/eBay Inc.) To bring the collection and rock theme to life, eBay and What Goes Around Comes Around tapped IT girls Theodora and Alexandra Richards for the campaign's look book. The June limited-edition collection includes more than 1300 unique and coveted items spanning women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, luxury accessories and vintage pieces from designers like Hermès, Gucci, Chanel, YSL, Fendi, and more.

The June limited-edition collection includes more than 1300 unique and coveted items spanning women's and men's ready-to-wear, luxury accessories and vintage pieces from designers like Hermès, Gucci, Chanel, YSL, Fendi, and more. This is the first of several limited-time collaborations launching in the next year. The collection can be viewed in the brands' "Peace, Luxe and Rock and Roll" look book ( HERE ) featuring style icons Alexandra and Theodora Richards.

"Our partnership with What Goes Around Comes Around offers buyers a special opportunity to shop a highly-curated selection of exceptional luxury pieces," said Renee Paradise, Head of Fashion at eBay. "The first collection comprises one-of-a-kind items and coveted vintage pieces by Dior, Chloe and other labels. Bringing together the best of both brands - amazing, rare luxury inventory and the power of the global marketplace - our collaboration with What Goes Around Comes Around delivers an incredible selection of luxury, fashion, accessories and collectibles from around the world."

"We are beyond excited to begin our partnership with eBay, and to introduce our brand on their prodigious platform," said Seth Weisser, Co-Founder & CEO, What Goes Around Comes Around. "For the past two decades, What Goes Around Comes Around and eBay have been the market leaders for the pre-owned vintage luxury space, which makes our collaboration a natural fit. The opportunity to offer our uniquely curated approach to reach eBay's incredible audience of international collectors is unprecedented, and our lifestyle product offerings from Chanel and Hermès to Levis and true vintage are perfectly positioned to excite both brands' fans."

Meet the Collection

Music and fashion have always been intricately intertwined. The special capsule includes incredible items that symbolize music's influence on fashion, and illustrate how trends and styles have evolved over genres, generations and decades. From musical movements and summer concerts to the emergence of festival season, each piece represents important moments in culture. Highlights from the collection include: a Hermes Blue Croc Porosus Kelly 40, Chanel Red Belt Bag, Zandra Rhodes Tunic, Chanel Studded Messenger Bag, Halston Dress Set and Levis 501 jeans. With thousands of special pieces, more than 600 of these incredible items will start at $9.99, with no reserve.

Peace, Luxe, Rock and Roll Campaign

To bring the campaign and rock theme to life, eBay and What Goes Around Comes Around tapped IT girls Theodora and Alexandra Richards, the daughters of Supermodel Patti Hanson and legendary Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. Music is in the sisters' DNA and many facets of their lives; Theodora hosts "Off the Cuff," a monthly music show on Sirius XM, and Alexandra is a go-to DJ for brands like YSL, Tiffany & Co. and Victoria Secret. Coupled with their success as models, Alexandra and Theodora were a natural embodiment of the collection: a mix of 'Rock and Roll' and effortless, modern style elevated by one-of-a-kind items, designer pieces, ready-to-wear and accessories that are all conversation starters.

Key looks in the campaign included the Kamali White Hand Beaded Fringe Jacket, Chanel Yellow Velvet Bag, Hermes Kellys, and a Floral Dior Canvas Saddle bag, which were captured at Urban Cowboy in Brooklyn, NY by photographer Sophie Elgort. The Richards sisters' favorite pieces from the collection were a Pucci 60's Dress, YSL Black Suede Fringe Trim Skirt, and a Jenny Waterbags Paisley Suit.

These luxury items and special, limited-edition curated sales are something only eBay x What Goes Around Comes Around can offer, and will excite everyone from seasoned and emerging collectors to vintage fashion enthusiasts.

What Goes Around Comes Around x eBay Launch Party

In celebration of the partnership and capsule launch, eBay and What Goes Around Comes Around hosted a VIP Launch Party at the retailer's West Broadway SoHo Boutique last night. The space was transformed into the ultimate music festival-inspired fashion haven in which attendees were offered the first chance to shop and bid on the buzzworthy collection.

Zuri Marley DJed the event. Other notable attendees included: campaign stars Alexandra and Theodora Richards, Selah Marley, Jemima Kirke, Luka Sabbat, Justine Sky, Annabelle Dexter Jones, Sophie Elgort, Mischa Barton, and Nadine Leopold.

To shop the collection, visit www.eBay.com/WhatGoesAroundComesAround and join the conversation on social using the hashtag #eBayxWGACA.

