eBay Announces July 15 Crash Sale

"eBay is primed to deliver exactly what shoppers want during this year's crash (sale)," said Jay Hanson, VP and COO, Americas. "July has become a massive shopping season, and our summer sales include blockbuster deals that will not disappoint."

eBay's July events give shoppers the opportunity to save all month long - not just a designated day - and offer summer discounts of up to 80 percent off from top brands like adidas, Apple, Dyson, Garmin, and Samsung at eBay.com/deals. Shoppers always get free shipping on eBay deals with no membership fee required, ever.

Here are some of the featured events during July on eBay.com:

The Crash Sale [ July 15 ] : Crash the party with doorbuster savings on top brands, including LG, Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Garmin, and more over 50% off - with a fresh batch of too-good-to-be-true deals that will drop if Amazon crashes.

: Crash the party with doorbuster savings on top brands, including LG, Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Garmin, and more over 50% off - with a fresh batch of too-good-to-be-true deals that will drop if Amazon crashes. July 4th Savings [ July 1-7 ] : Seven days of savings on summer essentials, appliances, and more, including stand mixers, cookware, robotic vacuums, camping gear, outdoor toys, and more up to 85% off.

: Seven days of savings on summer essentials, appliances, and more, including stand mixers, cookware, robotic vacuums, camping gear, outdoor toys, and more up to 85% off. Hot Deals for Hot Days [ July 8-22 ]: Two weeks of new deals launching every day, offering a chance to save big on the hottest tech, smart home devices, home appliances, and more up to 80% off.

Stay tuned for additional details about the Crash Sale and even more chances to save throughout the month of July. And, for those who can't wait to shop, visit eBay.com/deals today for a wide selection of deals and discounts every day – all with free shipping and no membership required.

eBay By the Numbers

eBay has 1.2 billion plus listings

eBay has 180 million active buyers worldwide

70% of items ship for free in U.S., UK and DE

2/3 of eBay packages in the U.S. are delivered within three business days or less

79% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

89% of items sold on eBay are Buy It Now – no bidding necessary

62% of the eBay platform involves a mobile touchpoint

459 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

SOURCE eBay Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ebay.com

