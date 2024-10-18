eBay and McLaren Formula 1 Team Unveil Custom American Muscle Car at US Grand Prix

"eBay and the McLaren Formula 1 Team share an important commonality – we're built on thriving enthusiast communities whose passions are cars and motorsport," said Chris Prill, General Manager, eBay Motors. "Marking the team's incredible form so far this season with a trophy that only eBay can offer, this vehicle powered entirely by the marketplace, is our way of celebrating that success and connecting with McLaren Formula 1 Team fans around the world."

eBay hand selected the '70s-era muscle car for this project because of its icon status in American car culture. The vehicle started in near-stock configuration and underwent extensive upgrades based on input from McLaren Formula 1 Team. eBay's broad selection of new and classic parts and accessories, and programs like eBay Guaranteed Fit that help buyers find the right part the first time, enable the marketplace to create bespoke builds unlike any other. Upgrades include:

Coilover conversion front and rear suspension

Forged front and rear disc brakes

Period-appropriate wheels and tires

Performance headers and exhaust system

Motorsports-style bucket seats

Classic wood steering wheel

Updated headlights, tail lights and side markers

Matt Dennington, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, said, "We're excited to have been working with eBay to bring this modified vehicle to life ahead of the United States Grand Prix this weekend, and we look forward to sharing the experience with our fans on the ground in Austin and across the world as we return to the US."

The now discontinued 1973 Plymouth Barracuda, wrapped in the McLaren Formula 1 Team's unmistakable "papaya" hue, is on display at the eBay x McLaren F1 Team Garage in the Fan Field of the US Grand Prix all weekend long. Fans can stop by and vote on finishing touches to the build including wheels, tires, the steering wheel and more, and watch the final modifications in action.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2023, eBay enabled more than $73 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 188 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across six racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard, the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Mattias Ekström, and F1 Academy with ART Grand Prix and Driver Development programme member Bianca Bustamante. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

