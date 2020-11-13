eBay Announces "Pokémon Palooza," A Series of Exclusive No Reserve Pokémon Trading Card Auctions

"Passion for trading cards is thriving and we as a marketplace are uniquely poised to bring our collector community an unrivaled selection of hard-to-find-cards," said Nicole Colombo, GM of Collectibles at eBay. "With this event and in partnership with PWCC and others, we're celebrating Pokémon enthusiasts by surfacing some of the most high-value, collectible cards available."

Chris Callahan, Director of Marketing for PWCC, said "Partnering with eBay allows us to bring these exclusive Pokémon cards to collectors around the world. Pokémon fans have kept the love of this nostalgic card game alive through online marketplaces like eBay, and auctioning off these rare, exclusive cards allows us to foster that love even more."

Inside the Ultimate Collectors Event

With over 160 million searches in 2020, and 60% more sales in September than in January of this year, Pokémon trading cards have seen a massive resurgence on eBay among its extensive base of fans and collectors. Each month seemingly brings new twists and surprises in cards sold, such as in October 2020 a 1998 Pokémon Japanese Promo Holo Kangaskhan (Family Event Trophy Card #115 PSA 10) was sold on eBay for a record-breaking $150,100.

To celebrate this impressive comeback, fans can turn to the marketplace to find rare and collectible cards with each auction starting at $.99 with no reserve. Below are a few dates and drop highlights, with even more to follow:

Friday, November 13 - Friday, November 20 :

Items available include:



PSA 10 Dark Charizard 1st Edition Team Rocket Holo





PSA 10 Blaine's Charizard 1st Edition Gym Challenge Holo

Sunday, November 15 - Wednesday, November 25 :

Items available include:



PSA 10 cards from the complete 1 st Edition Pokémon Base, Jungle and Fossil Sets

Equals about 300 cards with estimated value ~$1M+

Wednesday, December 2 - Saturday, December 12 :

Items available include:



PSA 10 cards from the complete 1 st Edition Pokémon Base, Jungle and Fossil Sets

Equals about 300 cards with estimated value ~$1M+

Check out Pokémon trading card exclusives and even more collectible cards at ebay.com/tradingcards .

