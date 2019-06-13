eBay Announces the Inaugural Class of the eBay Baseball Card Hall of Fame

"Baseball card collecting is viewed by many as America's second-favorite pastime, and every fan remembers the thrill of finding the most sought-after cards of their day. We created the Baseball Card Hall of Fame to recognize those who have shaped the collecting experience across their respective generations," said Sam Bright, vice president of merchandising, eBay North America. "These players' cards have become an iconic part of baseball culture, prized by collectors around the world for their history and value."

Meet the Baseball Card Hall of Fame: Class of 2019

Mariano Rivera:

The Closer Ken Griffey, Jr.: The Fan Favorite Nolan Ryan: The "K"ING Stan Musial: The Midsummer MVP Cal Ripken, Jr.:

The Fielder's Choice Babe Ruth: The Godfather Ted Williams:

The King Without A Ring Pete Rose:

The Hustler Ozzie Smith: The Golden Glove Mickey Mantle:

The MVP

On Deck: Hall of Fame Hopefuls

Derek Jeter: The Postseason Prince Mike Trout: The Looming Legend Aaron Judge:

The Riser Bryce Harper: The Powerhouse Albert Pujols: The First-Ballot Bat

New York City Class Induction Ceremony

Elected players were formally inducted on June 11 in New York City. In a ceremony precluded with opening remarks by Steve Wymer, eBay's Chief Communications Officer, an honorary 'Home Plate' plaque recognized the career accomplishments of each Hall of Famer's influence on trading card culture.

As part of the ceremony, Mariano Rivera received the "Diamond Award," which names a standout player for their achievements, service on and off the field, and their performance on eBay. Beyond being one of the greatest closers of all time, Rivera and his work through the Mariano Rivera Foundation have had profound impacts on impoverished youth through education.

eBay x Mariano Rivera Collection

To celebrate Mariano Rivera's induction into eBay's Hall of Fame and his achievement as the first player in history to be unanimously inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, eBay announced that, beginning today, fans can shop the "eBay x Mariano Rivera" collection of exclusive signed merchandise and one-of-a-kind memorabilia at eBay.com/MarianoRivera. The collection includes hand-signed official baseballs, jerseys and hats, autographed photographs of epic moments, flashy framed signs and wall art, 2019 Hall of Fame memorabilia and more. Additionally, 42 special items – including game-worn jerseys, signed and game-used MLB bases, signed Yankees baseball hats and a personalized video recorded by Mariano Rivera – will be auctioned, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the Mariano Rivera Foundation through June 16.

"I love that eBay started the Baseball Card Hall of Fame. As a player, you have fans who come out to the games and they're incredible, then you have collectors who bring the game home with their distinct passion," said Rivera. "The exclusive merchandise we've put together with eBay is for real fans, whether they're Yankee die-hards or just genuine collectors. Most importantly, this collection creates incredible resources for underprivileged youth and their families."

Fans can explore the entire eBay Baseball Card Hall of Fame, including the 2019 class and five Hopefuls at eBay.com/BaseballCardHOF. Visit eBay.com/MarianoRiveraFoundation to donate for a chance to meet Rivera in New York and shop the exclusive collection at eBay.com/MarianoRivera.

eBay By the Numbers

eBay has 1.2 billion plus listings

eBay has 180 million active buyers worldwide

70% of items ship for free in U.S., UK and DE

2/3 of eBay packages in the U.S. are delivered within three business days or less

79% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

80% of items sold on eBay are Buy It Now – no bidding necessary

62% of the eBay platform involves a mobile touchpoint

459 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe

