eBay Celebrates Anniversary with "25 Kicks" Custom Sneaker Auction in Partnership with Vashtie Kola and Aleali May, Featuring Designs from Kickstradomis and More

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 1995, eBay has been a cultural barometer offering an unrivaled selection of new, trending and hard-to-find kicks to its community of sneakerheads. Today, the marketplace is celebrating its 25th anniversary by launching the 25 Kicks custom sneaker auction, presented by Vashtie Kola (Va$htie) and Aleali May -- two of the strongest voices in the sneaker culture -- and featuring designs by highly-respected shoe customizers, including Kickstradomis . Now through October 7 at www.ebayinc.com/25kicks , sneakerheads can learn more about the collaboration and shop the collection of 25 custom shoes, each pair paying homage to cultural forces that influenced fashion over the past two and a half decades.

eBay launches ‘25 Kicks’ auction alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, releasing a collection of one-of-a-kind pairs inspired by 25 years of sneaker culture. Each ‘25 Kicks’ shoe was designed by top customizers in the industry and the creations reflect fashion influences from camo and tie dye, to grunge and more.

"Sneakers have a rich history on the marketplace, and 25 years of serving the community on eBay is a milestone worthy of a celebration," said Mark Flaa, GM of Sneakers at eBay North America. "By partnering with industry icons Vashtie and Aleali May, and five top customizers, we're bringing this collection to life with a nod to sneaker culture and community both on and off eBay."

Making a Mark

Just as eBay has been a pioneer in the industry as the original sneaker marketplace, Vashtie Kola and Aleali May have been trailblazers in their own right, being the first women to design a women's and unisex Jordan shoe, respectively. Together with Kickstradomis, the LA-born artist whose sought-after designs have graced the feet of sneakerheads and celebrities alike, the two designed a marquee pair of Air Force 1s in celebration of 25 years of sneakers on eBay.

"A lot of things have changed since I came onto the scene almost 20 years ago, but eBay has always been a place where I could score kicks that were impossible to find anywhere else," said Vashtie Kola. "The opportunity to work with Kickstradomis alongside my girl Aleali May, and to be a part of a collection featuring some of the industry's top customizers has been really exciting. I love watching designers bring their ideas to life."

"Working with not only Vashtie, who paved the way for women in the sneaker industry, but eBay as another OG in the space has been such an exciting creative opportunity," said Aleali May. "Design has always been something I am passionate about, and examining trends since eBay's launch 25 years ago and figuring out how to bring them to life on a shoe was a fun challenge."

A Signature Sneaker Lineup

In addition to designs by Kickstradomis, this first-of-its-kind release features custom kicks by top customizers Cestlavic , Mache , DeJesus and Sierato . Each of the designers pulled inspiration from the past 25 years of culture and fashion, creating the ultimate capsule collection for any sneaker fanatic. Styles from the event include:



NIKE Air Force 1 | Kickstradomis, Vashtie & Aleali | eBay's 25th | Size 11M

REEBOK Question | Artist Kickstradomis | Inspired by 95-00' Grunge | Size 11M

NEW BALANCE 574 | Artist DeJesus | Inspired by 06-10' Harajuku | Size 11

YEEZY Boost 350 v2 | Artist Sierato | Inspired by 16-20' Camo Couture | Size 12M

NIKE Air Force 1 | Artist Cestlavic | Inspired by 01-05' Raves | Size 5.5Y

VANS Old Skool | Artist Mache | Inspired by 11-15' Ombre | Size 6.5M

Head to http://ebayinc.com/25kicks to shop and learn more about the collaboration, and be sure to follow eBay on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok and Facebook to stay up to date on all things sneakers and more.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Our portfolio of brands includes eBay Marketplace and eBay Classifieds Group, operating in 190 markets around the world. For more information, visit ebayinc.com.

