eBay Cuts Listing Time in Half for Trading Card Sellers with New Feature Coming April 2021

"Among our 185 million shoppers around the world we've seen unparalleled demand for trading cards over the past year, with four million more sold than the year prior," said Nicole Colombo, Head of Trading Cards and Collectibles at eBay. "We're actively listening to our growing community to invest in new enhancements, including leveraging computer vision technology and building a robust trading card catalog. Our new listing feature will not only create a faster and more convenient experience for our sellers, but will also provide more robust trading card inventory for shoppers – all while ensuring that the information in card listings is more accurate."

How it Works

Sellers can use eBay's new image listing feature by following these simple steps:

Open or download eBay's app from an iOS or Android mobile device or tablet. Start your listing by typing a game name into the search bar (e.g., "Magic the Gathering"). When prompted, select "Tap to search with your camera." Point your camera at the card and hold to scan the card's image. A list of possible matches will pop up, showing details that include game name, card title, card set, card number, rarity, card type, power and more. Tap the correct (or closest) match to pre-populate your listing with all of the card details. Add photos, the card condition, price and shipping to complete your listing.

Additional Enhancements to Support the Trading Card Community

Improving Returns: Trading card sellers are no longer required to offer returns in order to qualify for Top Rated Plus, which gives sellers a 10 percent discount, badging and additional eBay protections.

Low-Cost Shipping: Securely ship raw trading cards priced at $20 and under using eBay Standard Envelope for less than $1, with tracking included.

Protecting Buyers & Sellers: Also coming soon, eBay is reviewing its buyer protection policy for trading cards to ensure it protects both buyers and sellers in a category with high market volatility.

Trading Cards by the Numbers*

There are an average of 119 trading cards listed per minute on eBay.





on eBay. Last year, over 41 million new trading card listings were created in the trading card category on eBay.





in the trading card category on eBay. There were an average of 90 cards sold per minute on eBay over the last year





on eBay over the last year Nearly 45 million trading cards sold on eBay in 2020.

2021's Most Notable Trading Card Sales

1993 Magic The Gathering MTG Alpha Black Lotus R A AUTO PSA 10 GEM MINT ($511,100)

2000 Playoff Contenders Tom Brady ROOKIE RC AUTO #144 PSA 10 GEM MINT ($555,988)

1996 Topps Chrome Refractor Kobe Bryant ROOKIE RC #138 PSA 10 GEM MINT ($500,000)

1998 Pokemon Japanese Promo Holo Illustrator Pikachu PSA 7 NRMT ($375,000)

2006 Pokemon World Championships Promo No. 2 Trainer PSA 9 MINT ($110,100)

Most Popular Trading Card Categories:

Pokémon Trading Cards

Basketball Trading Cards

Baseball Trading Cards

Magic The Gathering Cards

Football Trading Cards

Trading Card Growth By State

Montana - 482%

- Oregon - 399%

- Florida - 332%

- California - 332%

- Nevada - 326%

- Minnesota - 322%

- New Jersey - 288%

- Massachusetts - 287%

- Michigan - 283%

- Vermont - 270%

*Based on eBay search and sales data from January 2020 - December 2020.

