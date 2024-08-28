eBay Launches its First-Ever Pre-Loved Fashion Week in New York and London

The Endless Runway shows will make eBay's wide selection of pre-owned designer clothing and accessories immediately shoppable, while tapping into the global demand for circular fashion. Curated and styled by fashion creative Wisdom Kaye and hosted by fashion writer Liana Satenstein in New York with eBay's Pre-Loved Style Director Amy Bannerman supported by live host Leomie Anderson in London, the Endless Runway shows are accessible to shoppers based in the US and UK, respectively, via eBay Live.

"eBay has been a driving force in promoting more sustainable fashion," said Kirsty Keoghan, eBay's GM of Fashion. "With the launch of Pre-Loved Fashion Week, we're showing up on fashion's biggest stage and demonstrating that authentic designer fashion doesn't have to be out of reach."

eBay's Commitment to Circular Fashion

Nearly $50 billion (roughly £40 billion) worth of secondhand luxury products were sold worldwide in 20231, fueled by younger consumers looking for accessible entry points into the traditionally exclusive luxury market. On eBay, pre-loved and refurbished makes up 40% of eBay's gross merchandise volume, and in June 2024, global eBay users searched for "vintage" over 1000 times a minute, on average. This demand for pre-loved has created a groundswell of support for circular fashion initiatives and Pre-Loved Fashion Week demonstrates how easy it can be to find high-quality, authentic pre-loved designer fashion on eBay.

"New York Fashion Week showcases the best of American fashion and beyond, and it is amazing how eBay brings together such a stellar selection of vintage, archival, and coveted items from these brands," said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA. "eBay Pre-Loved Fashion Week and its Endless Runway live show connects the past, present and future – and delivers a powerful reminder that the future of fashion is circular."

"As we celebrate 40 years of London Fashion Week, we are excited to partner with eBay to showcase the incredible British brands and designers that have played such an important part of London Fashion Week over the past four decades," said Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council. "The Endless Runway catwalk will bring new life to archival pieces while making fashion week accessible to a wider audience and empowering consumers to prioritize sustainable and circular fashion choices."

eBay Endless Runway: New York's first Pre-Loved Fashion Show

Curated and styled by fashion creative Wisdom Kaye and co-hosted by fashion writer Liana Satenstein, the eBay Endless Runway presentation in New York will feature immediately shoppable items (via eBay Live) from previous collections and archival pieces from designers showing during NYFW – from Toteme to Brandon Maxwell to Eckhaus Latta to Ralph Lauren. Endless Runway will be the first entirely pre-loved runway show at NYFW. eBay will continue to showcase its unparalleled selection by releasing daily drops every day of NYFW that feature pre-owned pieces from top designers showing their new collections in New York.

"Working with eBay to bring Endless Runway to life has been so creatively rewarding," said Wisdom Kaye, Fashion Creative represented by IMG Models and WME. "When I style my own outfits, the goal is always to break through conformity, to create something that's totally one-of-a-kind – and choosing pre-loved gives me limitless possibilities. Plus, it's the most sustainable way to actually own the designer items you love but feel unattainable."

Shoppers can tune in to watch the eBay Endless Runway on September 5, 2024, at 12 PM ET exclusively on eBay Live, eBay's live shopping platform accessible via the eBay app. The daily drops of additional pre-owned pieces will be released every day of NYFW at 6 PM ET beginning September 5 through 11 at ebay.com/pre-lovedfashionweek .

eBay Endless Runway: Celebrating 40 Years of London Fashion Week

Curated by eBay's Pre-Loved Style Director Amy Bannerman and co-hosted by model and presenter Leomie Anderson, the eBay Endless Runway presentation in London will feature immediately shoppable items from past collections and archival pieces from the iconic designers and brands that have shaped the last four decades of London Fashion Week – from Christopher Kane to Molly Goddard – available exclusively on eBay Live. Following the show, eBay will share additional curated edits of the very best coveted pre-owned pieces from top British designers showing at London Fashion Week in the past 40 years.

"eBay is the first brand to show up at fashion week with an entirely pre-owned offering on the main schedule, which feels like the perfect way to mark 40 years of London Fashion Week," said model and eBay Live host Leomie Anderson. "Being able to shop pre-loved and vintage items on eBay has been crucial to developing my style over the years, and eBay Pre-Loved Fashion Week and the Endless Runway shows how anything and everything you are searching for can be found on eBay."

Shoppers can tune in to watch the eBay Endless Runway on Thursday September 12, 2024, at 6.00pm BST exclusively on eBay Live, eBay's live shopping platform accessible via the eBay app. The daily drops of additional pre-owned pieces will be released every day of London Fashion Week beginning September 12 through 17 at ebay.co.uk .

For more information on 'Pre-Loved Fashion Week', follow @ebay on Instagram and Twitter.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2023, eBay enabled more than $73 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

About CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 with a membership of more than 420 of America's foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. Pillars include Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion through the IMPACT initiative, as well as Sustainability in Fashion. The organization provides its Members with timely and relevant thought-leadership and business development support. Emerging designers and students are supported through professional development programming and numerous grant and scholarship opportunities. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the Fashion Calendar and is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a separate, not-for-profit organized to mobilize the membership to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives.

About British Fashion Council

The British Fashion Council (BFC), formed in 1983, is a not-for-profit organisation focused on the relentless innovation, responsible growth and local and global amplification of the British fashion industry. Its mission is to champion British fashion on the world stage by pioneering world class programmes that unlock and elevate British creative talent. This is fuelled by an extraordinary diverse and inspiring community of advocates, icons, experts, and fans.

The BFC amplifies excellence in creativity and its role in the UK's cultural influence through The Fashion Awards and London Fashion Week. The BFC prepares businesses for positive change through relentless innovation with a focus on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEI&B), Web 3.0 and pivotal areas of the UK Circular Fashion Eco-system through the Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF). The BFC enables responsible growth through a dynamic, inclusive, and unified community that advocates for creativity, innovation and collectively supports the industry to grow and talent to gain access.

The BFC Foundation (Registered Charity Number: 11852152) was created in 2019 for charitable purposes and grant giving; attracting, developing, and retaining talent through education and business mentoring. The BFC Foundation offers support to designers through four talent prizes: BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund, BFC NEWGEN and the BFC Fashion Trust. With the support of the BFC Colleges Council, the BFC Foundation offers BA and MA scholarships to students, as well as links with industry through design competitions and Graduate Preview Day. The Fashion Awards is the primary fundraiser for the BFC Foundation.

For more information visit: britishfashioncouncil.co.uk / londonfashionweek.co.uk / instituteofpositivefashion.com

