eBay for Charity Partners with The Andy Warhol Foundation, Drops Two Rare Warhol Art Collections for the Holidays

The first collection entitled, "A Celebration of Love, Sex, and Desire", drops on December 1 at 10 am PT and runs through December 7. It features unique works from the 1950s featured in the recently released monograph Andy Warhol. Love, Sex, and Desire published by TASCHEN. In these early works, Warhol tenderly captures an array of characters from his orbit, but also reveals himself through delicate line-drawings that lay bare the power of love, sex, and desire he experienced.

The second collection entitled, "Happy Andy Warholidays!", drops on December 7 at 10 am PT and runs through December 31. Throughout his life, Warhol exercised his generous spirit and penchant for the holidays by creating works of art as gifts for family, friends, and colleagues. From whimsical drawings he gave to art directors in the 1950s to paintings of poinsettias he gave to friends in the 1980s, he delighted in the gift of giving.

"The Warhol Foundation is excited to launch our collaboration with eBay for Charity and Matchfire by celebrating themes of love, sex, and desire as portrayed by one of the twentieth century's greatest artists", said Michael Dayton Hermann of The Andy Warhol Foundation. "Whether it is through the philanthropic work of the Warhol Foundation or his continued influence on contemporary culture, there are few artists whose legacy has cast a shadow as long as Warhol's. These first two sales of our ongoing project are just the tip of the iceberg of the unique Warhol material we look forward to introducing on eBay over the coming year."

"eBay for Charity is the partner of choice for exclusive art releases that support a good cause. In 2020 alone, the program has raised over $1.4M for COVID relief efforts in partnership with Ai Wei Wei and $400K for voter registration with the Artists Band Together collective," said Bradford Shellhammer, Vice President of Buyer Experience. "This partnership with The Andy Warhol Foundation brings eBay users an opportunity to own authentic and rare artwork while supporting the funding of contemporary art and preservation of Warhol's legacy."

About The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.: As the preeminent American artist of the 20th century, Andy Warhol challenged the world to see art differently. Since its founding in 1987, in accordance with Warhol's will, The Andy Warhol Foundation has established itself among the leading funders of contemporary art in the United States. The Foundation has distributed over $200,000,000 in cash grants which support the creation, presentation and documentation of contemporary visual arts, particularly work that is experimental, under-recognized or challenging in nature. The Foundation's ongoing efforts to protect and enhance its founder's creative legacy ensure that Warhol's inventive, open-minded spirit will have a profound impact on the visual arts for generations to come. Proceeds the Foundation receives from the sale of these items contribute to the Foundation's endowment from which these grants are distributed. The Andy Warhol Foundation has incurred costs associated with this sale which may be reconciled from the proceeds it receives. This sale is not a solicitation for a donation or contribution of any kind. For more information please visit www.warholfoundation.org.

About eBay for Charity:

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, over $1 billion dollars has been raised for charity by the eBay community. Visit eBay's For Sellers , For Nonprofits and My Causes pages to learn more about how you can work with eBay to support a good cause.

