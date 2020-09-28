eBay Kicks Off 'Vinyl Week' with Ultimate Selection of Records Curated by Independent Record Stores

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay , one of the world's largest and most dynamic marketplaces, kicks off its week-long "vinyl obsession" event with an amazing breadth of rare and trending vinyl curated directly from Record Store Day -pledged stores, available at eBay.com/vinylweek . Now through October 4, shop curated staff picks, collectible titles and a dedicated selection of top albums in a sale benefitting MusiCares . This event celebrates records, music culture and the shops that make it all possible, and there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Discover Musical Gems

eBay's Vinyl Week takes record shopping digital with an experience that nods to beloved in-store offerings. From perusing the pre-loved vinyl bin and uncovering a coveted LP to getting recommendations from the experts behind the counter, shoppers can find exactly what they're looking for from a cohort of small businesses dedicated to bringing record collections to life. Highlights include:

Staff Picks: Tapping into the knowledge of the participating record store community, shoppers can browse the virtual bins to find recommendations on cool, obscure and must-listen albums, like Bob Dylan's "Blood On The Tracks Mofi One Step" and Billy Joel's "The Stranger LP Picture Disc."

Collectible Titles: Comprised of the very best records, including a Cake Colored Vinyl Box set, an Ozzy Osbourne "Ordinary Man LP" with signed booklet and a Brian Eno "Begegnungen II" signed album, this selection will be sure to appeal to music connoisseurs looking for that one-of-a-kind addition to their stacks.

MusiCares Charity Auction: A selection of memorabilia and top albums direct from GRAMMY® Winning artists, including a signed "Darkness and Light" vinyl from John Legend, a framed GRAMMY 50th Anniversary Print from the Beastie Boys, and a Sturgill Simpson Signed Gibson J-185 Guitar and Case. Proceeds benefit the charity and its efforts to provide resources to people in need within the music community.

Free Tidal Subscription: With the purchase of select records from get_importcds, shoppers will receive a free, three-month TIDAL Hi-Fi subscription ( $60 value).

A Community of Experts

Independent record stores are Main Street cornerstones and with their commitment to providing the very best selection to their customers, these small businesses represent the spirit of eBay and its seller community. At a time when shopping small is more important than ever, eBay is spotlighting the entrepreneurs at the heart of Vinyl Week and encouraging shoppers to browse their distinctive offerings.

One seller, Nick Naruz, owner of Toad Hall Books and Records, shared more on his experience selling on the marketplace: "Partnering with eBay has allowed my brick-and-mortar store to stay busy during the pandemic. Selling Records online has kept our doors open through these hard times."

Here are just a few of the participating independent record stores shoppers can explore:

Toad Hall Books and Records : Established in 1973, the family-run shop deals in vinyl records, books, comics and stereo equipment, including hard to find, out of print and obscure items.

Established in 1973, the family-run shop deals in vinyl records, books, comics and stereo equipment, including hard to find, out of print and obscure items. Looney Tunes : Family owned and operated since 1971, the record store strives to have the largest selection, lowest prices and best customer service - living by the motto "Where Music & Fun Are One!"

: Family owned and operated since 1971, the record store strives to have the largest selection, lowest prices and best customer service - living by the motto "Where Music & Fun Are One!" Euclid Records : The very essence of the modern record store with nearly a quarter million titles in stock, this establishment has been selling new and used LPs and CDs for more than 33 years.

For more coveted vinyl, shoppers can also browse the latest drops from Record Store Day, the organization behind the country's largest annual celebration of independent record stores, now through October 24, and follow @eBay on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram for the marketplace's latest offerings.

eBay by the Numbers

eBay has 1.5 billion plus listings

eBay has 182 million active buyers worldwide

71% of items ship for free in U.S., U.K. and DE

81% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

$17.1 billion mobile volume on the eBay platform

mobile volume on the eBay platform 530 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe

About eBay

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity for all. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

