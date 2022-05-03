eBay Launches 2022 'Up & Running Grants' to Support Small Business Success

Now open for nominations, eBay's 2022 Up & Running Grants will award $10,000 grants each to 50 small business sellers in the U.S. for business needs such as physical and digital store improvements, new equipment and inventory, technology, hiring and training to support their success. Recipients receive access to guided online learning content through the new eBay Academy , and direct training and coaching from expert sellers and small business growth advocates.

"Small businesses are the backbone of eBay—bringing their rich and diverse inventory to create the world's most vibrant marketplace," said Andrea Stairs, VP of eBay's Seller Community. "The strength of our economy depends on small business owners, and our Up & Running Grants program is part of eBay's ongoing commitment to empowering them. We continue to find new ways to invest in small businesses and make eBay their platform of choice, offering community, counsel, a support system and funding."

Nearly 92%* of 2021 grant recipients said that funds—as well as additional business development resources and mentorship opportunities—were necessary to keep their businesses up and running, particularly amidst pandemic-related challenges. Additionally, 90%* labeled grants and resources as keeping them hopeful for the future of their business.

"eBay has given me an opportunity, a platform, to show my passion and my strengths. I will use this grant to expand and grow my sneaker business, as well as my Sneakers for Education program that I created for kids in small communities. Being able to even apply for such a grant to help my business—and to continue to change the world through sneakers—makes me ecstatic!!" - Tamara Baker , Sneaker Solecial and 2021 Up & Running Grant recipient.

- , Sneaker Solecial and 2021 Up & Running Grant recipient. "eBay's Up & Running Grant helped my business plan for the future, allowing me to purchase more inventory and expand my sourcing opportunities. I have also been able to connect with vendors and businesses outside of my direct sphere — these relationships will undoubtedly lead to bigger business for me in the future." - Yinka Ogunsunlade , Fashionably Legal and 2021 Up & Running Grant recipient.

- , Fashionably Legal and 2021 Up & Running Grant recipient. "eBay's Up & Running Grant allowed us to secure more inventory as well as update and develop new products for future sales, and the learning resources are a must for any new sellers on the marketplace. This grant has made a huge difference in our business, and I am now more hopeful about the future of business." - Trong Nguyen , Homebrewer Lab and 2021 Up & Running Grant recipient.

For the third year in a row, eBay is partnering with Hello Alice, a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow, to administer the grants program and provide access to mentorship and resources to all sellers who apply, whether they are ultimately chosen for a grant or not. Through Hello Alice , applicants will be enrolled in an online community of similar businesses for peer-to-peer networking and will also have access to thousands of free tools and resources for business owners.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with eBay on their Up & Running Grants program to ensure that small business owners have the capital they need to succeed. This year, we look forward to supporting even more eBay Sellers as they grow on the marketplace and we commend eBay for their ongoing support of the small businesses on the platform." said Elizabeth Gore, Co-Founder and President of Hello Alice.

Now through Friday, June 10, 2022, eBay small business sellers are encouraged to apply for Up & Running Grants via an online application. Business sellers will be asked to share details of their small business and how they plan to use the grant to accelerate their growth. eBay is looking to identify sellers who represent a diverse range of backgrounds, bring their unique experiences and inventory to the marketplace, and are committed to their communities and the eBay ecosystem. To apply or learn more about eligibility requirements, sellers can visit ebay.helloalice.com .

eBay Academy is a new online learning platform that offers new topics on various tools and best practices to help you grow your business. Topics cover how to create stand-out listings, manage your growing catalog, delegate tasks to your employees, promote your items with eBay tools, ship internationally, handle returns, and more. Available anytime, from anywhere, at no cost to sellers. Start learning today. For more information go to academy.ebay.com .

Hello Alice is a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow. With a community of nearly 500,000 business owners in all 50 states and across the globe, Hello Alice is building the largest network of owners in the country while tracking data and trends to increase the success rate for entrepreneurs. Our partners include enterprise business services, government agencies, and institutions looking to serve small- and medium-business owners to ensure increased revenues and promote scale. A Latina owned company, founded by Carolyn Rodz and Elizabeth Gore, we believe in business for all by providing access to all owners including women, people of color, veterans, and everyone with an entrepreneurial spirit. For more information and applications, visit www.helloalice.com . More information can be found at Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

*Grant recipients who responded to the Hello Alice follow-up grant impact survey.

