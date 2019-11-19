eBay Launches 'Black Friday Preview' Sale, Offering Early Access to Incredible Savings on Must-Have Brands Ahead of Thanksgiving

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay , one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces, is revealing some of the biggest holiday discounts ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Beginning today, eBay is launching its ''Black Friday Preview' sale, featuring hot holiday gifts at amazing prices from adidas to Apple, across a variety of categories including electronics, kitchenware, sneakers, toys, jewelry, apparel and more; all with free shipping. Now through November 28 at 5am PT/8am ET, shoppers can score early access to Black Friday savings at eBay.com/BlackFridayPreview .

"This is the busiest time of year for consumers; and with the shortest possible holiday shopping season this year, every day counts, so we're releasing amazing deals on the largest selection of gifts before Thanksgiving weekend even begins," said Sam Bright, VP and GM of Merchandising. "We're offering our customers deep discounts on what they really want this year, all at a great value from tech, fashion, home decor, toys, sporting goods and more."

Early Access: Black Friday Preview Sale

With hundreds of amazing deals, highlights include:

Travel Gear and Gadgets

Samsonite Pivot 3 Piece Luggage Set ❘ Over 75% off

Apple AirPods with Charging Case ❘ Over 10% off

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones ❘ Over 60% off

Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Carryall Tote ❘ Over 69% off

Tech and Electronics Gifts

Samsung 50" Smart 4K UHD TV ❘ Over 55% off

HP Pavilion 15.6" Gaming Laptop ❘ Over 30% off

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-free Gaming) ❘ 3 games, Minecraft, SofT, Fortnite ❘ Over 38% off

Available beginning Nov. 24 at midnight

eBay's Friday Drop

Apple iPhone 11 ❘ 128GB All Colors ❘ Over $40 off

Available Nov. 22 at 9am PT/ 12pm ET

Gifts for the Foodie

KitchenAid® Nespresso® Espresso Maker by KitchenAid® with Milk Frother ❘ Over 62% off

Power Air Fryer 3.4 Quart ❘ Over 70% off

Ninja Coffee Bar Glass Carafe System ❘ Over 55% off

Cuisinart 15-Piece Graphix Collection Knife Block Set ❘ Stainless Steel ❘ Over 58% off

Clean Home

Neato Botvac Connected Wi-Fi Enabled Robotic Vacuum ❘ Over 52% off

Hoover Advanced Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner ❘ Over 40% off

Apparel and Fashion Gifts

Columbia Men's Tech Pine Ridge Jacket ❘ Over 60% off

Champion Men's Script Logo Pullover Sweatshirt ❘ Over 48% off

New Balance Men's Classic 993 Running Shoes ❘ Over 35% off

adidas Men's Originals Coast Star Shoes ❘ Over 50% off

Fila Weathertech Extreme Waterproof Boot ❘ Over 60% off

Jewelry Gifts that Sparkle

1 Ct Genuine Diamond Stud Earrings ❘ 14K White Gold ❘ Over 70% off

1.50 Ct Round Cut Natural Diamond Stud Earrings ❘ Over 70% off

1 Ct Halo Diamond Pendant Necklace 18" ❘ 14K White Gold ❘ Over 75% off

Fitness and Fashion Watches, Lifestyle

Garmin Forerunner 35 Limelight Green GPS Sport Watch ❘ Over 60% off

Garmin Forerunner 30 Black Running Watch ❘ Over 45% off

CasioMen's G-Shock Tough Solar Atomic Black Resin Sport Watch ❘ Over 40% off

Invicta Men's Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch 43mm Quartz ❘ Over 85% off

Nautica Voyage by Nautica for Men ❘ Over 80% off

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ❘ Over 40% off

Toys & Sporting Goods

L.O.L. Surprise! Holiday Collector Bundle Big Sister Fashion Crush Pet ❘ Over 45% off

Chrome Hoverboard Electric Self Balancing Scooter ❘ Over 65% off

Stocking Stuffer Sunglasses

Ray Ban Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses ❘ Over 65% off

Oakley Batwolf Sunglasses ❘ Over 40% off

Check Back for Cyber 5 Deals

Starting Thanksgiving week, eBay will reveal Cyber 5 savings including Black Friday (Nov. 29), and Cyber Monday (Dec. 2) deals. Customers will find thousands of deep discounts daily at 5am PT / 8am PT on the items they want and love all week. Stay tuned for more details on eBay's Cyber 5 savings soon.

eBay Invites Shoppers to its Black Friday Escape Room

On top of amazing pre-black Friday and Cyber 5 sale events, eBay invites shoppers to #HolidayChill this year. With shoppers looking to save valuable time, skip the lines and escape the Black Friday madness this year with eBay's Black Friday Escape Room.

The multi-room installation is located in NYC at 163 Mercer Street (between W. Houston & Prince St.) on November 29 from 8am ET - 3pm ET.

Compete in fun holiday challenges and puzzles to escape the IRL Black Friday frenzy; escape to eBay's Zen Room, where you can sip on hot, holiday-themed drinks and shop eBay's unparalleled holiday selection and deals without the madness.

Best Price Guarantee Through Cyber Monday, No Blackout Dates

Additionally, holiday shoppers are guaranteed the best prices with no blackout dates on deals. With eBay's Best Price Guarantee , shoppers receive 110 percent of the price difference on eligible deals and top products if you find an item for less on a competitor's website.1

To shop early cyber deals, visit eBay.com/BlackFridayPreview , and follow @eBay on social.

eBay By the Numbers

eBay has 1.4 billion plus listings

eBay has 183 million active buyers worldwide

72% of items ship for free in U.S., UK and DE

80% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

63% of transactions on the eBay platform involve a mobile touchpoint

490 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY ) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

1Eligible items for Best Price Guarantee must be available from an approved competitor, including Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com, Jet.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com.

2 All deals available while supplies last.

