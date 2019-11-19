eBay Launches 'Black Friday Preview' Sale, Offering Early Access to Incredible Savings on Must-Have Brands Ahead of Thanksgiving
Shoppers can score incredible holiday savings on electronics, fashion, home, toys and more
The marketplace's pre-Black Friday event features must-have gifts from adidas, Apple, Samsonite, Samsung, and Dyson
Nov 19, 2019, 08:04 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay, one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces, is revealing some of the biggest holiday discounts ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Beginning today, eBay is launching its ''Black Friday Preview' sale, featuring hot holiday gifts at amazing prices from adidas to Apple, across a variety of categories including electronics, kitchenware, sneakers, toys, jewelry, apparel and more; all with free shipping. Now through November 28 at 5am PT/8am ET, shoppers can score early access to Black Friday savings at eBay.com/BlackFridayPreview.
"This is the busiest time of year for consumers; and with the shortest possible holiday shopping season this year, every day counts, so we're releasing amazing deals on the largest selection of gifts before Thanksgiving weekend even begins," said Sam Bright, VP and GM of Merchandising. "We're offering our customers deep discounts on what they really want this year, all at a great value from tech, fashion, home decor, toys, sporting goods and more."
Early Access: Black Friday Preview Sale
With hundreds of amazing deals, highlights include:
Travel Gear and Gadgets
- Samsonite Pivot 3 Piece Luggage Set ❘ Over 75% off
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case ❘ Over 10% off
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones ❘ Over 60% off
- Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Carryall Tote ❘ Over 69% off
Tech and Electronics Gifts
- Samsung 50" Smart 4K UHD TV ❘ Over 55% off
- HP Pavilion 15.6" Gaming Laptop ❘ Over 30% off
- Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console (Disc-free Gaming) ❘ 3 games, Minecraft, SofT, Fortnite ❘ Over 38% off
Available beginning Nov. 24 at midnight
eBay's Friday Drop
Apple iPhone 11 ❘ 128GB All Colors ❘ Over $40 off
Available Nov. 22 at 9am PT/ 12pm ET
Gifts for the Foodie
- KitchenAid® Nespresso® Espresso Maker by KitchenAid® with Milk Frother ❘ Over 62% off
- Power Air Fryer 3.4 Quart ❘ Over 70% off
- Ninja Coffee Bar Glass Carafe System ❘ Over 55% off
- Cuisinart 15-Piece Graphix Collection Knife Block Set ❘ Stainless Steel ❘ Over 58% off
Clean Home
- Neato Botvac Connected Wi-Fi Enabled Robotic Vacuum ❘ Over 52% off
- Hoover Advanced Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner ❘ Over 40% off
Apparel and Fashion Gifts
- Columbia Men's Tech Pine Ridge Jacket ❘ Over 60% off
- Champion Men's Script Logo Pullover Sweatshirt ❘ Over 48% off
- New Balance Men's Classic 993 Running Shoes ❘ Over 35% off
- adidas Men's Originals Coast Star Shoes ❘ Over 50% off
- Fila Weathertech Extreme Waterproof Boot ❘ Over 60% off
Jewelry Gifts that Sparkle
- 1 Ct Genuine Diamond Stud Earrings ❘ 14K White Gold ❘ Over 70% off
- 1.50 Ct Round Cut Natural Diamond Stud Earrings ❘ Over 70% off
- 1 Ct Halo Diamond Pendant Necklace 18" ❘ 14K White Gold ❘ Over 75% off
Fitness and Fashion Watches, Lifestyle
- Garmin Forerunner 35 Limelight Green GPS Sport Watch ❘ Over 60% off
- Garmin Forerunner 30 Black Running Watch ❘ Over 45% off
- CasioMen's G-Shock Tough Solar Atomic Black Resin Sport Watch ❘ Over 40% off
- Invicta Men's Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch 43mm Quartz ❘ Over 85% off
- Nautica Voyage by Nautica for Men ❘ Over 80% off
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ❘ Over 40% off
Toys & Sporting Goods
- L.O.L. Surprise! Holiday Collector Bundle Big Sister Fashion Crush Pet ❘ Over 45% off
- Chrome Hoverboard Electric Self Balancing Scooter ❘ Over 65% off
Stocking Stuffer Sunglasses
- Ray Ban Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses ❘ Over 65% off
- Oakley Batwolf Sunglasses ❘ Over 40% off
Check Back for Cyber 5 Deals
Starting Thanksgiving week, eBay will reveal Cyber 5 savings including Black Friday (Nov. 29), and Cyber Monday (Dec. 2) deals. Customers will find thousands of deep discounts daily at 5am PT / 8am PT on the items they want and love all week. Stay tuned for more details on eBay's Cyber 5 savings soon.
eBay Invites Shoppers to its Black Friday Escape Room
On top of amazing pre-black Friday and Cyber 5 sale events, eBay invites shoppers to #HolidayChill this year. With shoppers looking to save valuable time, skip the lines and escape the Black Friday madness this year with eBay's Black Friday Escape Room.
The multi-room installation is located in NYC at 163 Mercer Street (between W. Houston & Prince St.) on November 29 from 8am ET - 3pm ET.
Compete in fun holiday challenges and puzzles to escape the IRL Black Friday frenzy; escape to eBay's Zen Room, where you can sip on hot, holiday-themed drinks and shop eBay's unparalleled holiday selection and deals without the madness.
Best Price Guarantee Through Cyber Monday, No Blackout Dates
Additionally, holiday shoppers are guaranteed the best prices with no blackout dates on deals. With eBay's Best Price Guarantee, shoppers receive 110 percent of the price difference on eligible deals and top products if you find an item for less on a competitor's website.1
To shop early cyber deals, visit eBay.com/BlackFridayPreview, and follow @eBay on social.
eBay By the Numbers
- eBay has 1.4 billion plus listings
- eBay has 183 million active buyers worldwide
- 72% of items ship for free in U.S., UK and DE
- 80% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing
- 63% of transactions on the eBay platform involve a mobile touchpoint
- 490 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe
About eBay
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.
1Eligible items for Best Price Guarantee must be available from an approved competitor, including Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com, Jet.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com.
2 All deals available while supplies last.
SOURCE eBay Inc.
