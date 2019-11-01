eBay Launches Early Black Friday "Drops" and Unveils Holiday Brand Outlet

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, eBay is showing shoppers where to score the best deals and great value on exactly what they want this holiday season, without the stress. Every Friday, shoppers can find Black Friday-worthy prices on the season's hottest gifts at eBay.com , from an Apple Watch Series 5 to a Nintendo Switch Lite and more, all with free shipping. eBay will also unveil a Holiday Brand Outlet on November 4, with major savings on the season's most coveted names all season. To celebrate, shoppers can get an extra 20% off (promo code JUMBO20) from November 4 -11 on over 30 top brands in every category, including Ray Ban, adidas, Samsonite, and Dyson.

eBay is showing shoppers where to score the best deals and great value on exactly what they want this holiday season with a series of Black Friday-worthy drops and a new Holiday Brand Outlet. Shoppers can check eBay.com every Friday at 12pm ET / 9am PT to snag the hot drop of the day, beginning with a discount on the new Apple Watch Series 5.

Black Friday Drops Every Friday

Starting today, eBay is launching limited Black Friday drops every Friday1. The series of "Friday Drops" offer can't-miss savings on new and trending items every week through December 13. Shoppers can check eBay.com every Friday at 12pm ET / 9am PT to snag the hot drop of the day, beginning with a discount on the new Apple Watch Series 5. Final prices will be unveiled on the day of each drop, available while supplies last, and all with free shipping.

November 1 :

Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and Wifi -- $20 off

November 8 :

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine -- over 50% off

Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker, Factory Renewed -- save over $100

November 15 :

Nintendo Switch Lite, Pok é mon Sword, and Pok é mon Shield -- prices too low to show

November 22 :

Apple iPhone 11, 128GB Unlocked -- over $45 off Apple's newest phone

November 29 (Black Friday):

Stay tuned! This drop and even more cyber week deals will be available on Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

December 6:

Ray-Bans -- stocking stuffers over 40% off

December 13:

KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Ten-Speed Countertop Stand Mixer (Onyx Black) -- over 40% off

The Holiday Brand Outlet

eBay's latest holiday shopping destination at eBay.com/brandoutlet offers incredible prices from some of the biggest name brands, including adidas, Bose, Cuisinart, Dyson, and Samsung. With major savings up to 60% off, from direct brands and trusted sellers, shoppers can treat themselves and everyone on their list with activewear, kitchenware, electronic, handbags, and watches. From November 4 - 11, shoppers can take an extra 20% off the Holiday Brand Outlet's top brands2.

Tech Upgrades

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds -- 52% off

Monoprice Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor -- 18% off

Home Finds

Authentic Herman Miller® Eames® Molded Plywood Dining Chair --45% off

Cuisinart Air Fryer -- 46% off

Hoover REACT QuickLift Upright Vacuum Cleaner -- 55% off

Fashion Finds

Ray Ban Foldable Aviators Gold Frame Sunglasses -- 54% off

Michael Kors Large Jet Set Leather Chain Shoulder Tote Bag -- 75% off

Champion Men's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt -- 55% off

Sneaker Steals

Fila Women's Original Fitness Classic Shoe -- 50% off

Original Fitness Classic Shoe -- 50% off adidas Women's Originals Continental 80 Shoe -- 56% off

Reebok Men's Flexagon Force 2.0 Extra-Wide Shoe -- 50% off

ASICS Men's GEL-Quantum 90 SG Running Shoe -- 36% off

Beauty and Travel Picks

Samsonite Pivot 3 Piece Luggage Set -- 72% off

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer , Refurbished -- 30% off

Kids' Corner

Huffy Disney Frozen Girls 12-inch Bike -- over 25% off

Huffy Boys Moto X Bike 12 or 14 inch -- Assorted Colors, over 30% off

"With a late Cyber Weekend this year, we're offering new ways to make the most of holiday shopping by helping our customers find exactly what they want," said Sam Bright, VP and GM of Merchandising, eBay. "From weekly drops to every day savings, eBay will be delivering the best value for our customers on the largest selection of gifts."

Best Price Guarantee

Additionally, holiday shoppers are guaranteed the best prices with no blackout dates on deals, even during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With eBay's Best Price Guarantee , shoppers receive 110 percent of the price difference on eligible deals and top products if you find an item for less on a competitor's website3.

Stay tuned for more ways to score amazing deals all season long. In the meantime, set your alerts for Fridays at 12 pm ET / 9am PT to check out the drop of the day, only on eBay.

eBay By the Numbers

eBay has 1.4 billion plus listings

eBay has 183 million active buyers worldwide

72% of items ship for free in U.S., UK and DE

80% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

63% of transactions on the eBay platform involve a mobile touchpoint

490 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

1 Friday Drops begin at 9am PT / 12pm ET on their respective date, available while supplies last.

2 Terms & Conditions:

What is the Promotion? This Coupon is a 20% discount valid from 5:00 AM Pacific Time on November 4, 2019 until 11:59 PM Pacific Time on November 11, 2019. $50 minimum purchase required from eligible items sold by the sellers listed below. The Coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100. Warranties and protection plans are excluded.

Eligible Sellers: 511-official-store, adidas_official, ankerdirect, asicsamerica, Bissell_homecare_inc, case-mate_inc, championofficial, charbroil-direct, Chrono_store, crocsoutlet, Cuisinart, danbydirect, designwithinreachoutlet, dirtdevil, Dysonoutlet, filaofficial, Glassesworlds, Hanesofficial, hoover-outlet-store, huffycorporation, ilovedooneyoutlet, incipio_store, jabra-company-store, jockeystore, luxyvip, monoprice.com, officialpumastore, online_shoes, Purewatches, reebok_official, samsonite, shelterlogicdirect, simplemodernshop, Snowjoe_factory_outlet, sunframes, Thewatchoutlet, Watch_chest, Watchbox_GovbergJewelers, Watchgooroo, World-of-optics, worxgt, Zwilling_j.a._henckels.

How to redeem your Coupon:

Shop for eligible items from specific sellers as listed above. Enter the Coupon code in the redemption code field: JUMBO20 Pay for your item by 11:59 PM Pacific Time on November 11, 2019 .

Additional Coupon Terms & Conditions: Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user. Coupon is subject to U.S laws, void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, has no face value, and cannot be combined with any other Coupon, or when paying with PayPal Credit Easy Payments or Gift Cards. eBay may cancel, amend, or revoke the Coupon at any time. Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature. If you are attempting to use this Coupon to buy items from both managed payments seller(s) and non-managed payments seller(s), your cart may be divided into two separate transactions. If that happens, this Coupon will be applied to the first transaction if it meets the minimum purchase requirement. If the first transaction does not meet the purchase requirement, this Coupon will not be applied. If your second transaction meets the purchase requirement, you must apply this Coupon during the second transaction.

3 Eligible items for Best Price Guarantee must be available from an approved competitor, including Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com, Jet.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com.

SOURCE eBay Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ebay.com/

