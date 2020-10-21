eBay Launches New Destination to Meet Surging Demand for Certified Refurbished Products from Top Brands

"Demand for refurbished products has surged, and by securing exclusive rights to inventory sold directly from the most popular manufacturers, eBay is changing the way people shop this category," said Jordan Sweetnam, Senior Vice President and General Manager for eBay's North America Market. "eBay shoppers tend to focus on value, which has helped make these products so popular. With this new Certified Refurbished destination, we're doing a better job of helping customers discover inventory sold direct from the brands they love and feel confident they will be blown away by the quality."

Only brands that meet eBay's Certified Refurbished criteria can qualify for the program, which requires an item to be in a pristine, like-new condition that has been professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished by the manufacturer – or a manufacturer-approved vendor – to meet their specifications. In addition, the item must be in new packaging with original or new accessories.

A Smarter Way to Gift

With the holidays just around the corner, new research1 finds shoppers are more likely to gift and are more open to receiving refurbished electronics this year.

Only 32% have given a refurbished gift before, but this year, 60% would consider gifting refurbished electronics for someone on their holiday list.

for someone on their holiday list. What's more, nearly 8 in 10 Americans (78%) said they would welcome a refurbished electronic gift this season.

The research also shows that while 66% of Americans plan to buy gifts for family and friends they can't see in person this holiday, even more (73%) say their gift-giving budgets have not increased – in fact, 37% say their budgets have gone down.

Buying eBay Certified Refurbished offers great value while also eliminating unnecessary waste by keeping products in circulation for many more years to come. This is a good thing for the majority of Americans (60%) who say someone on their gift list would be happy to learn their gift is more environmentally friendly than buying new.

In Demand Brands

eBay's Certified Refurbished is launching in five priority categories: laptops, portable audio, power tools, small kitchen appliances and vacuums. The following brands have signed on:



Brand exclusives:

De'Longhi

Dirt Devil

Hoover

Makita

Philips

Razer

Inventory exclusives (semi-exclusives):

DEWALT

iRobot

Skullcandy

Participating brands:

Acer

BISSELL

BLACK+DECKER

Blendtec

Cuisinart

KitchenAid

Lenovo

Microsoft

Miele

Ninja

PORTER-CABLE

Prolux

Sennheiser

All the Assurances of New

In addition to great savings on top brands, all Certified Refurbished purchases include built-in peace of mind that only eBay can provide, at no cost to consumers.

A Two-Year Warranty: Covers more than just tech products and includes protection against breakdowns and malfunctions, access to item repairs and 24/7 customer support with Allstate. The two-year warranty is double the term of the closest competitor.



Covers more than just tech products and includes protection against breakdowns and malfunctions, access to item repairs and 24/7 customer support with Allstate. The two-year warranty is double the term of the closest competitor. Hassle-Free 30-day Returns: For whatever reason, items, in their original condition, may be returned to eBay within 30-days.



For whatever reason, items, in their original condition, may be returned to eBay within 30-days. Trusted Quality: All items include manuals and accessories, are professionally sanitized, arrive in manufacturer sealed packing and are inspected and approved by the manufacturer to operate like-new.



All items include manuals and accessories, are professionally sanitized, arrive in manufacturer sealed packing and are inspected and approved by the manufacturer to operate like-new. eBay's Money Back Guarantee: Shoppers are protected if the item they order does not arrive, is faulty or damaged, or does not match the listing.

eBay will continue to evolve the refurbished experience for buyers and sellers on its marketplace in the months ahead, including new categories and brand partnerships in Certified Refurbished. Consumers can access details at ebay.com/certifiedrefurbishedhub. The program is currently available to buyers and sellers in the U.S., and sellers in Australia have begun applying.

