eBay Launches 'Refurb Registry' to Help Couples Start Fresh After a Year in Lockdown

"eBay is breaking down the stigmas and preconceived ideas of what we're supposed to want, acknowledging that things like noise-canceling headphones might bring more joy to some relationships than gifts like china found on more traditional registries," said Sarah Sternau, General Manager, Certified Refurbished for eBay. "No relationship is a guaranteed success, but eBay guarantees each Certified Refurbished product with a two-year warranty."

A recent survey from eBay showed that nearly half of all married people wish they could redo their wedding registry, and one-third said they would add more kitchen gadgets and appliances to the list. With Refurb Registry, couples can discover premium products that solve everyday annoyances - from a countertop pressure cooker so you squabble less over dinner duty to a robot vacuum that cleans without being asked. And, every couple who creates a Registry can enter for the chance to have all the items "gifted" to them by eBay.

To add some levity to the situation, eBay has partnered with comedy's favorite couple and self-appointed relationship experts, Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher. In a short film, Natasha and Moshe share their own quarantine experience and their Refurb Registry must-have items, including a Razer gaming laptop and headset, a Blendtec Classic Fit blender, and the Makita Circular Saw (Natasha, it turns out, found solace in carpentry while in lock-down).

eBay's unique selection of Certified Refurbished products are fully restored by the manufacturer to like-new condition and come with a two-year warranty. Items are available for up to 50% off retail price which means couples can upgrade to more premium brands. Buying higher-end products that might otherwise not fit in budget is a big draw; 65% of millennials and 63% of Gen Z said they would prefer to buy refurbished if it saves them money. This translates to gift-giving too, with more than seven in 10 millennials saying they'd be open to receiving a refurbished item as a gift from a significant other.

The State of Pandemic Relationships

While no two relationships endure the same woes, eBay's survey revealed relatable day-to-day trends. Unequal contributions toward maintaining the home were top issues over the last year.

Almost 20% of married people admitted that one person in the relationship doesn't contribute enough to cooking or meal preparation.

Nearly three in five millennials in relationships said that one person being too messy was an issue.

But it's not all bad news as 81% of millennials indicated they would rather work on their relationships than cut ties, and have a greater appreciation for their spouse after spending more time with them. Now, with their registries, couples can tackle the small things before they become big things.

Couples are invited to visit eBayRefurbRegistry.com , answer a short quiz about the current state of their relationship, and have a personalized list of like-new Certified Refurbished products recommended to them. The registry can be shared with others or simply saved as a wish list for couples to purchase on their own. Every couple who completes the quiz and finalizes their registry by providing their email address will have a chance to win a $5,000 eBay gift card to put towards their list. Registries must be created by 6/23/2021 to be eligible to win.

Married in 2015, Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher are experts at navigating the highs and lows of marriage while keeping things light and fun. Writers for various films and series such as Wet Hot American Summer, Comedy Central's Another Period, and Zoolander 2, Natasha can be seen on CBS's Broke, and Moshe on his Comedy Central talk show, Problematic. In 2018, the star couple released a three-part comedy special for Netflix, The Honeymoon Stand-up Special, based on their hilarious podcast, The Endless Honeymoon. The best thing about this couple? They know how to keep it real. After some very close quality time, they are ready to be honest about what ticked them off during quarantine, and how eBay's Certified Refurbished products have helped.

