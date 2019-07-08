SAN JOSE, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay announces the launch of its " Summer Brand Outlet ," a new outlet shopping destination that offers deep discounts on top brands. Shoppers can visit the online outlet at eBay.com/brandoutlet , which offers daily discounts of up to 70 percent off brands, including Bose, Samsung, adidas, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and DeWalt - all with fast and free shipping. To celebrate the launch of the "Summer Brand Outlet," eBay is releasing "Hot Deals for Hot Days," a new wave of thousands of amazing deals across every category, featuring some of the lowest prices of the season.

eBay launches “Summer Brand Outlet,” a new outlet shopping destination that offers deep discounts on top brands. Daily discounts include up to 70 percent off brands, including Bose, Samsung, adidas, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and DeWalt - all with fast and free shipping. Related Documents View PDF eBay Launches "Summer Brand Outlet" and New Wave of Incredible Deals on Thousands of Items Starting Today

"Our new outlet gives eBay customers amazing discounts on quality products from trusted brands they know and love," said Jay Hanson, VP and COO, Americas. "The new destination offers shoppers who love the thrill of the hunt for discounts, big savings during the prime summer shopping season across dozens of categories from electronics, apparel, shoes, accessories, health, toys, home to appliances."

Hot Deals for Hot Days

Along with the Summer Brand Outlet launch, today eBay is releasing sales on things shoppers actually want. Whether browsing the brand outlet or daily deal drops, there's something on sale for everyone. Some of the many savings shoppers can enjoy today include:

"Hot Deals for Hot Days" from July 8 - 22 ( eBay.com/deals ):

Deal Highlights

KitchenAid Nespresso with Milk Frother (60% off)

Bose QC35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (43% off)

NuWave Brio Digital Air Fryer (49% off)

½ Ct Round Diamond Earrings (73% off)

Schwinn Volare 1200 Road Bike (61% off)

Samsonite Pivot 3pc. Spinner Luggage Set (69% off)

Deal Event Highlights

Samsung (up to 50% off)

Smart home devices (up to 50% off)

Power tools (under $100 )

) Backpacks (from $9.99 )

Summer Brand Outlet ( eBay.com/brandoutlet ):

Bose, up to 40% off

Dyson, extra 20% off

Samsung, up to 30% off

HP, buy one get one up to 30% off

adidas, up to 60% off

Ray-Ban, up to 60% off

Tiffany & Co., up to 30% off

Michael Kors, up to 70% off

Hasbro, up to 60% off

Mongoose, up to 40% off

Stay tuned for details on more ways to save this month, including eBay's July 15th Crash Sale .

eBay By the Numbers

eBay has 1.2 billion plus listings

eBay has 180 million active buyers worldwide

70% of items ship for free in U.S., UK and DE

2/3 of eBay packages in the U.S. are delivered within three business days or less

79% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

89% of items sold on eBay are Buy It Now – no bidding necessary

62% of the eBay platform involves a mobile touchpoint

459 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

SOURCE eBay Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ebay.com

