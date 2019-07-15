eBay Launches the Crash Sale Today, Offers Huge Summer Savings

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay, one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces, unveils today its biggest summer discounts of the season with the Crash Sale, where shoppers can score thousands of deals, including more than 50 percent off some of the hottest electronics, home, fashion, sporting goods, toys and more. If history repeats itself and Amazon crashes today, an additional wave of can't-miss deals will drop at eBay.com/CrashSale.

Beginning today at 8 a.m. PT, eBay's Crash Sale offers shoppers the hottest deals on the things people actually want. eBay’s new ‘Honest Alexa’ video encourages shoppers to check eBay’s Crash Sale for deals on things you really want with no membership required. Related Documents View PDF eBay's Crash Sale launches thousands of deals on top brands today, including Google, Xbox, Samsung, KitchenAid, and more with free shipping.

"We're crashing the party today with the hottest deals on the things people actually want," said Jay Hanson, VP and COO, Americas.

Crash Sale Savings

Beginning at 8 a.m. PT, eBay's Crash Sale offers big savings on top brands across every category, like $2,000 off an LG 65" Smart TV, up to $40 off SMEG appliances and over $100 off Samsonite luggage. Shoppers will find some of the lowest prices of the season -- all with free shipping and no membership required. Some of the many savings starting today include:

Tech Must-Haves

Google Home Hub (54% off)

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Gaming Console & Dell 23.6" LCD Gaming Monitor (28% off)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series Wireless Headphones (40% off)

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB (35% off)

LG OLED65C8 65" 4K Smart TV ThinQ (58% off)

Kitchen Essentials

Cuisinart GRID-8 5-in-1 Griddle (55% off)

NuWave Brio Digital Air Fryer, 6 Qt, Black (49% off)

SMEG Retro Style 4 Slice Toaster (10% off)

Home Upgrades

Milwaukee M18 Li-Ion 5-Tool Combo Kit (55% off)

M18 Li-Ion 5-Tool Combo Kit (55% off) DeWalt 20V Li-Ion Drill Driver and Impact Driver Kit (42% off)

Hoover Dual Power Path Max Advanced Pet Carpet Cleaner (46% off)

Fashion and Sportswear

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Sport Watch (50% off)

adidas Men's EQT Primeknit Shoes (70% off)

adidas Women's NMD_R1 Primeknit Shoes (68% off)

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Tortoise 51mm Sunglasses (49% off)

Michael Kors Jet Crossbody (72% off)

Site-Wide Events

Samsung Up to 50% Off

Apple Up to 50% Off

Laptops Under $399

TV & Audio Up to 50% Off

Gaming $39.99 & Under

& Under Top Rated Vacuums Under $100

adidas Up to 60% off

Diamonds up to 70% off

Crash Deals Drop

If Amazon crashes (again) today, eBay will drop an additional wave of amazing deals, including gaming consoles, smart home tech, backpacks, name brand sunglasses, and more.

Shop all deals today at eBay.com/CrashSale and stay tuned to @eBay on Twitter for more updates on new deals.

eBay By the Numbers

eBay has 1.2 billion plus listings

eBay has 180 million active buyers worldwide

70% of items ship for free in U.S., UK and DE

2/3 of eBay packages in the U.S. are delivered within three business days or less

79% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

89% of items sold on eBay are Buy It Now – no bidding necessary

62% of the eBay platform involves a mobile touchpoint

459 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe

*All deals available while supplies last.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

SOURCE eBay Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ebay.com

