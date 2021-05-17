eBay Names Steve Priest Chief Financial Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) today announced it has named Steve Priest Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Steve will oversee all global aspects of eBay's financial operations including controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, audit, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations. Steve will report directly to Jamie Iannone, eBay's Chief Executive Officer, and will join the company on June 21, 2021.

Most recently Steve served as JetBlue's Chief Financial Officer where he was responsible for all disciplines of the finance function, as well as strategic sourcing and infrastructure development. During his tenure, Steve served as the oversight officer for JetBlue Technology Ventures, which was established to ensure JetBlue was committed to and in constant pursuit of innovation. He worked in close partnership with the CEO and leadership team to focus on customer-centricity through digital innovation and service, culminating in the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the industry, and helped navigate the company through the remarkable challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With his rich background as a strategic business leader and skilled operator, Steve brings extensive experience in generating results by investing in technology, driving innovation and focusing relentlessly on the customer," said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer, eBay. "The airline industry is known to be incredibly competitive, forever operating on tight margins, high customer expectations and the endless need to evolve. I'm excited for Steve to bring his unique and valuable perspective to eBay."

"I am proud to be joining the pioneer of ecommerce," said Steve Priest, incoming Chief Financial Officer, eBay. "The transformation I've observed over the last year has been impressive and I know it's only just beginning. I look forward to helping the company pursue its goal of becoming the best global ecommerce marketplace for buyers and sellers."

Steve gained extensive international experience in various senior level positions during his nearly 20 years with British Airways, including Senior Vice President, Atlantic Joint Business, Senior Vice President of Customer Contact and Distribution, and Regional Vice President, Controller for Western Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. He is a graduate of Victoria University of Manchester in the U.K. and a qualified Chartered Global Management Accountant.

Interim CFO, Andy Cring, will continue in his role until Steve joins eBay at the end of June. After that time, Andy will assist with the transition.

"I want to thank Andy for his dedication as eBay's interim CFO, and I'm especially grateful for everything he did to support me during my first year as CEO," said Iannone. "He has helped us navigate through unprecedented times, provided tremendous thought leadership, and championed support for our seller community. Andy has played a critical role in moving eBay forward."

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2020, eBay enabled $100 billion of gross merchandise volume.

