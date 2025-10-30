Emma Chamberlain and eBay Auction 100 Iconic Designer Pieces from Her Collection, from Gucci to Miu Miu

The creator and style icon gives fashion enthusiasts access to her most coveted pieces, only on eBay

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur, creator, podcast host and style icon Emma Chamberlain is offering style seekers the chance to shop her one-of-a-kind wardrobe exclusively on eBay. "From the Collection: Emma Chamberlain" features a handpicked selection of her most covetable pieces, spanning pre-loved, vintage and archival treasures from Louis Vuitton, Dior, Prada and more, available now through November 9 on her eBay storefront .

From the Collection: Emma Chamberlain features her most coveted pre-loved and vintage pieces from her personal collection, available exclusively on her eBay storefront.

A longtime eBay shopper known for her effortlessly cool and eclectic style, Chamberlain has built her distinctive look by blending timeless vintage finds with contemporary pieces. The collection includes 100 standout pieces from Emma's personal archive and her global travels – from vintage Versace jeans she purchased in Italy to a Diesel handbag she wore at one of her iconic Coachella appearances – all reflecting her signature mix of sophistication, creativity, and individuality. Bidding will start at $0.99.

"I've always loved pre-loved fashion, it's been a significant part of developing my style since the very beginning. The eclectic nature of shopping pre-loved has inspired me to think for myself and find pieces that are truly me," said Emma Chamberlain. "One of my favorite places to shop is on eBay. I've discovered so many unique pieces that have become beloved staples in my wardrobe and auctioning this collection exclusively on eBay feels like a full-circle moment. I am so excited for these items to continue their story as they become essentials in people's wardrobes."

Proceeds from "From the Collection: Emma Chamberlain" will benefit Save the Children , a nonprofit organization which works to give children around the world a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm.

This collaboration marks the latest chapter in Emma's ongoing relationship with eBay. From starring in the marketplace's Things.People.Love campaign, which celebrates pre-loved style, to arriving on the Met Gala red carpet in vintage accessories sourced on eBay, Emma continues to redefine modern style while promoting a more circular, sustainable future for fashion.

