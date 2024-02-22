eBay Releases 151 Pokémon Collectibles in Ultra-Rare One-Day Auction

"Pokémon Day has become an iconic moment for the community to come together and celebrate their fandom – for many Pokémon trainers, hunting down and 'catching' cards and collectibles on eBay is all part of the experience," said Gene Cook, VP of Global Collectibles at eBay. "The 'Catch 151' event is celebrating that dedication by offering one of the most incredible collections of rare, high-end collectibles in a single event."

eBay has been a top destination for Pokémon inventory since the game's debut in 1996, and collectors continue to come to the marketplace to buy and sell trading cards, toys and collectible figures, fashion collaborations, luxury items, and more. In fact, searches for 'Pokémon 151' increased by nearly 11,000% YoY in January, and in October 2023 – the month after Pokémon announced a partnership with the Van Gogh Museum – global eBay users searched for 'Pikachu Van Gogh' nearly 40,000 times per day.

"I've been a huge Pokémon fan since the Red and Blue days, and through eBay I've been able to reach others around the world who share my passion, turning my hobby into a full-time business," said Nick Sergakis, Founder of TheTCGenius store on eBay. "I've sold more than eight thousand Pokémon cards on eBay, and I'm excited to connect with the community through the 'Catch 151' auction in a really fun, unique way on the biggest Pokémon day of the year."

The Auctions

Starting at 12:01 am EST on February 27 and running until 12:01am EST on February 28 , fans will have just 24 hours to bid on the 151 Pokémon cards and collaboration items at ebay.com/catch151 – each starting at just $1.51 .

Each trading card in the curation is backed by eBay Authenticity Guarantee, ensuring buyers get the real deal.

Level Up Your Collection

A collection of cards from the game's first trading card release, the infamous Base Set First Edition, including Charizard, Blastoise, Venusaur, Mewtwo, Zapdos and more

Alternate issues of the game's most popular Pokémon, such as Dark Charizard, Sabrina's Gengar and Shining Tyranitar

One-of-a-kind promo cards, from the much-adored Corocoro Mew to last year's "Pikachu with Gray Felt Hat" released in partnership with the Van Gogh Museum - an instant sellout at release

Highly desired modern "chase" cards, including a copy of the Evolving Skies release of Umbreon VMAX featuring alternate, full-card art aptly nicknamed "Moonbreon" and Special Illustration versions of Mew and Charizard from Paldean Fates

Several collaboration items developed in partnership with top luxury, fashion and sporting goods brands, including a Fendi x FRGMNT x Pokémon Peekaboo ISeeU Petite bag featuring Dratini and Tiffany x Arsham Studio x Pokémon Diamond Necklace with Pikachu Pendant

Live Pokémon Shopping

While chasing coveted auction items, fans can tune into a non-stop Pokémon Day marathon on eBay Live , eBay's Live shopping platform accessible via the eBay app, streaming from 12:00 pm EST on February 27 until 12:00 am EST on February 28. Nine sellers will feature a diverse range of Pokémon inventory – including a case break of a Pokémon HS Undaunted Booster Box, originally released in 2010.

Pokémon on eBay – By The Numbers

eBay is a top destination for rare and coveted Pokémon inventory spanning trading cards, toys and collectible figures, fashion collabs, luxury items, and more.

In 2023, eBay users searched for Pokémon items more than 400 times a minute globally, on average.

In 2023, the most-searched Pokémon character on eBay globally was Charizard, followed by Pikachu and Mew.

The top three most expensive Pokémon items sold on eBay in 2023 were: PSA 10 GEM MINT Charizard Base Set 1st Edition Shadowless Pokémon Card 4/102 ZM1 ( November 2023 , $217,500 ) 1999 Pokémon CGC 8 NM-MT Charizard Disco Holo Test Print Shadowless Base Set 4 ( August 2023 , $125,000 ) 1999 Pokémon CGC 5 EX Charizard Disco Holo Test Partial Print Shadowless Base ( August 2023 , $100,000 )



When Pokémon announces new releases, enthusiasts turn to eBay to find the latest cards to make sure their collection is up-to-date.

Searches for 'Pokémon 151' increased nearly 11,000% in January 2024 compared to January 2023 .

in compared to . In October 2023 – the month after Pokémon announced a partnership with the Van Gogh Museum – global eBay users searched for 'Pikachu Van Gogh' nearly 40,000 times per day, on average.

