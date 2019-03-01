eBay Teams Up with Influential Women in Comics to Launch Superheroine HQ, the World's First All-Female Superhero Store

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Female superheroes are more popular than ever and a force of leading ladies are taking off in Hollywood and on eBay - one of the world's largest destinations for comics and collectibles. To celebrate this moment, eBay partnered with legendary writer Gail Simone and notable comic illustrator Cat Staggs to launch the world's first online shop dedicated to superheroines. The new destination, "Superheroine HQ," offers a curated selection of comics and memorabilia featuring female superheroes.

eBay launches “Superheroine HQ” – the world’s first online shop dedicated to female superheroes offering rare and right now comics, collectibles and merchandise all in one place at eBay.com/superheroines. eBay "Superheroine HQ" by comic illustrator Cat Staggs. To celebrate female superheroes taking off in Hollywood and on eBay, the online marketplace partnered with legendary comic book writer Gail Simone to launch the world’s first online shop dedicated to superheroines. eBay is offering a newly released, limited edition Captain Marvel: Braver & Mightier #1 comic book with an exclusive variant cover designed in collaboration with eBay, Marvel and eBay seller MyComicShop.

Beginning today, fans and collectors can shop thousands of female superhero comics, collectibles and merchandise all in one place at eBay.com/superheroines. Top items include WONDER WOMAN #1 CGC 8.0 ($149,950.00), ALL STAR COMICS #8 CGC 5.0 ($87,495.00), Ms. Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 signed by Stan Lee ($4,350.00), and Batman Adventures #12 CGC 9.8 - 1st Appearance of Harley Quinn ($1,949.99). Additionally, eBay is offering a newly released, limited edition Captain Marvel: Braver & Mightier #1 comic book with an exclusive variant cover designed in collaboration with eBay, Marvel and eBay seller MyComicShop.

Fandom for superheroines is at an all-time high. eBay has seen a 63 percent spike in sales year-over-year for Captain Marvel and a 34 percent jump in sales year-over-year for female superheroes overall. With the launch of the store, eBay and industry power team Simone and Staggs are working together to put superheroines at the forefront.

"Spotlighting the amazing spectrum of women in comics has long been my passion, both the characters in the books, and the writers and artists who create them," said Gail Simone, writer of such titles as Wonder Woman, Batgirl, and Domino. "I believe these fantastic women can inspire readers everywhere to the limits of their imagination and creativity. That's why I'm teaming up with eBay to bring more attention and accessibility to comics featuring strong female characters of past and present."

Additionally, Staggs, who has worked on popular titles, including Smallville Season 11, Adventures of Supergirl, Wonder Woman '77, and Orphan Black, celebrated the launch with original artwork showing the power of comics. Staggs' eBay Superheroine HQ poster illustrates a young girl discovering her passion for comics and imagining herself as a future superhero.

"With the rising popularity of superheroes like Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel from comic books to the big screen, we've seen this same interest resonate on eBay," said Sam Bright, Vice President of Merchandising, eBay North America. "We're proud to encourage a more diverse and evolving marketplace among not only our millions of buyers and sellers, but also the merchandise that we offer, giving everyone access to rare, iconic, and exclusive inventory that puts a spotlight on female superheroes."

For more information on the world's first online shop for female superhero comics and collectibles, visit eBay.com/superheroines and follow @eBay on social.

