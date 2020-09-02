eBay Teams Up with UPS® to Offer New Shipping Options on Its Marketplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay, the global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers, and UPS® are announcing a new collaboration to expand shipping options on eBay's global marketplace. eBay supports its sellers by bringing them the best tools and services for their business needs, and beginning later this week, the company will offer sellers even more choice when it comes to how they ship with the option to use UPS as an integrated service. The full launch of this new shipping option will be available to all sellers by the end of September.

"We're always looking for new ways to ensure our sellers have the tools they need to successfully run their businesses on eBay," said Vice President of Seller Operations and Engagement Marni Levine. "Customers want and expect to receive their packages in the fastest and most reliable way possible, which is why our collaboration with UPS comes at such a critical moment. eBay is proud to deliver sellers more choice and flexibility when it comes to their shipping, which also benefits our buyers."

eBay is committed to building the best global marketplace for buyers and sellers through a tech-led reimagination of its marketplace. Through this integration, UPS will be added to eBay Labels, available in both desktop and mobile, saving sellers time and money, bringing together their order details, customer information, label printing, and shipment tracking – all in one place.

Additionally, this relationship provides a number of new features for selling and shipping on eBay through UPS, including:

Seller Savings: Discounts of up to 48%* off UPS® Ground shipments and up to 62%* on daily rates for UPS 2nd Day Air® service, including various waived or discounted surcharges. When printing UPS labels through eBay, savings are automatic—no need to sign up.

Discounts of up to off UPS® Ground shipments and up to on daily rates for UPS 2nd Day Air® service, including various waived or discounted surcharges. When printing UPS labels through eBay, savings are automatic—no need to sign up. More Convenience : More than 85,000 drop off locations, including designated nearby UPS Access Point® locations like The UPS Store®, Michaels, CVS, and local independent retailers, or UPS® Drop Boxes for 24/7 availability. Find a convenient UPS drop off point to ship and collect your packages here .

: More than 85,000 drop off locations, including designated nearby UPS Access Point® locations like The UPS Store®, Michaels, CVS, and local independent retailers, or UPS® Drop Boxes for 24/7 availability. Find a convenient UPS drop off point to ship and collect your packages . Flexible and reliable shipping options to support sellers in offering their customers the service best suited for their needs – whether that's overnight or ground. And, the option to ship six days a week – including Saturdays**.

to support sellers in offering their customers the service best suited for their needs – whether that's overnight or ground. And, the option to ship six days a week – including Saturdays**. Additional tools: Improved customer satisfaction to put buyers' minds at ease with automated shipping updates, tracking information, and delivery alerts.

Domestic UPS shipping options on eBay will include UPS® Ground, UPS 2nd Day Air®, UPS Next Day Air Saver®, and UPS Next Day Air®. The new program will be available to all sellers later this month.

*Rates are limited to shipping from the continental US only. These rates and discounts exclude shipment origins from Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Alaska. Rates and any applicable discounts are subject to change at any time without notice

**Coverage where available.

