eBay to Beat Competitor Prices with 110% of the Price Difference on Deals and Top Products - No Summer Blackouts, No Membership Required

"Summer is a busy, deal-driven time for shopping and Best Price Guarantee gives eBay customers the confidence to navigate the season knowing they are getting the best possible price," said Scott Cutler, eBay's Senior Vice President, Americas. "Customers can enjoy the best prices every day, with no blackouts on price-matching throughout the summer."

Best Price Guarantee allows shoppers to be sure they're getting the best deal on many of eBay's most popular items. Users who find an item available for less on an approved competitor's website can contact customer service within 48 hours of their original purchase on eBay.com and will be issued a coupon for 110% of the difference upon confirmation by the eBay team.

Items qualifying for the Best Price Guarantee are:

Any product that displays the Best Price Guarantee badge, including the Top 20 best selling products across thousands of categories as well any item in our eBay Deals program.

Eligible items must be available from an approved competitor, including Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com, Jet.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com.

Both items (listed on eBay and the approved competitor's website) should be exactly the same and currently in stock.

eBay Deals are open to everyone and always ship for free every day – no membership required – and include trending inventory from across all eBay categories, including consumer electronics, home & garden and fashion, at a great value (usually between 20% and 80% off). At any given time, there are tens of thousands of items offered through eBay Deals, and 'featured deals' are updated at least once a day starting at 8 a.m. PT. Top Products include the top 20 best-selling products across thousands of categories.

eBay by the Numbers

eBay has 171 million active buyers worldwide

There are 1.1 billion live listings on eBay

80% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

88% of items sold on eBay are Buy It Now – no bidding necessary

402 million downloads of the eBay Inc. apps across the globe

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2017, eBay enabled $88.4 billion of gross merchandise volume.

