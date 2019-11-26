eBay Unveils Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals, Launches Back-to-Back Days of Discounts
Savings start today, with thousands of 'Cyber Week' deals and doorbusters, including adidas, Apple, LG, Xbox, Ninja, RayBan and more
With new deals dropping every hour on November 29 and December 2, shoppers can score big on must-have items across electronics, fashion, toys, collectibles, home and sporting goods
Nov 26, 2019, 08:00 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest holiday shopping days are here, and the best deals and gifts are happening on eBay. Beginning today through Cyber Monday, shoppers can score thousands of deals on top items, including more than 50 percent off some of the hottest electronics, beauty, fashion, toys, sporting goods and more this Cyber Week, all with free shipping. And it doesn't stop there; the marketplace is dropping new deals every hour on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Each day through December 2, eBay is introducing amazing new deals and doorbusters, launching at 5am PT / 8am ET on eBay.com, featuring top brands including Google, Ninja and adidas. From electronics, kitchenware and sneakers to toys, jewelry and more, shoppers can find what they really want this year, all at a great value.
"With the shortened holiday season, this is the busiest time of year for shoppers, and eBay has massive deals on in-demand items across every category," said Sam Bright, VP and GM of Merchandising at eBay. "Whether holiday shoppers are looking for gifting inspiration, stocking stuffers or simply the best deal, we're helping our customers win the holidays this season through our wide selection and incredible value."
eBay's Cyber Savings include:
Thanksgiving Starts Now (Today through Nov. 28):
- Xbox One S 1TB (Digital only with Minecraft, SofT, Fortnite) | Over 38% off
- Xbox One S Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ Bundle | Under $200
- PlayStation 4 1TB Console Bundle | Under $240
- Pokemon Sword or Shield Game for Nintendo Switch | Under $50
- KitchenAid® Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater, 4.5-quart | Over 50% off
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro, 64GB, All Colors, Unlocked, 1 Year Warranty | $14 off
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones | Over 60% off
- Samsung Frame QLED 4K HD TV, 65″ | Over 55% off
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Digital SLR Camera Body | Over 40% off
- Ray Ban Polished Havana Eyeglasses | Over 70% off
- adidas Originals Marathonx5923 Shoes | Over 70% off
- Invicta Men's Pro Diver Champagne Dial Gold-Tone Watch | Over 90% off
- L.O.L. Surprise! Holiday Collector Bundle Big Sister Fashion Crush Pet | Over 45% off
- Pokemon Sun & Moon Cosmic Eclipse Booster Box | Over 35% off
- Nest Hello Doorbell + $20 eBay Gift Card | Under $150
- Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan and Heater | Over 42% off
- iRobot Roomba Automatic Robotic Vacuum | Under $150
Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 29):
- Google Home Original | Under $48
- Remo+ RemoBell WiFi Wireless Video Doorbell | Over 65% off
- LG OLED 4K 2019 TV, 65" | Over 62% off
- Apple Airpods 2 | Under $140
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console + Fortnite Neo Versa | Under $300
- Dell Inspiron 17″ Laptop | Under $500
- Alienware Gaming Laptop | Over 25% off
- Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker, Black | Over 48% off
- Philips Avance 2.0 Digital TurboStar Multi-Cooker Airfryer | Over 65% off
- JBL Duet Wireless On-Ear Headphones | Over 70% off
- Garmin Forerunner 35 Black GPS Sport Watch | Over 50% off
- adidas Men's Grand Court Shoes | Over 45% off
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer | Refurbished | Over 44% off
- Michael Kors Jet Set Carryall Tote | Over 66% off
- 1 Ct Genuine White Diamond Stud Earrings | Over 50% off
- DeWalt 10-Tool Combo Kit, 20V MAX Lithium-Ion | Over 45% off
Cyber Weekend (Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1)
- Neato Botvac D85 Robotic Vacuum | Under $300
- Nest Thermostat + Google Mini | Over 35% off
- LG 4K UHD LED 32" Monitor | Under $300
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Digital SLR Camera Body | Over 40% off
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series I Wireless Headphones | Over 42% off
- Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop | 128GB | Over 20% off
- Ninja Professional Countertop Blender | Over 52% off
- ChefWave Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Multi Cooker | Over 58% off
Cyber Monday (Monday, December 2)
- Samsung QLED 4K TV, 65 in | Over 70% off
- Dell Gaming Monitor, 23.6″ | Over 55% off
- Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar | Over 40% off
- JBL In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones | Over 65% off
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker | Over 30% off
- KitchenAid® Artisan® Series 5 Tilt-Head Stand Mixer w/Fresh Prep, 5 Qt | Over 48% off
- Electric Air Fryer Cooker, 3.7 Qt | Over 48% off
- iRobot Roomba 685 Robotic Vacuum | Over 50% off
- Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Purifier & Fan | Refurbished | Over 58% off
- Kids Deluxe 3-Wheel LED Flashing Scooter | Over 55% off
eBay Black Friday Escape Room Hits NYC
In addition to eight days of Cyber Week savings, shoppers are invited to eBay's Black Friday Escape Room experience in NYC. Open one day only on Black Friday (Nov. 29) from 8am - 3pm ET, the activation is located at 163 Mercer Street (between W. Houston & Prince St.). The multi-installation gamified Black Friday experience invites shoppers to beat the IRL madness through a series of challenges to win the holidays, then escape with eBay's zen pop-up offering relaxing experiences and #HolidayChill shopping.
Best Price Guarantee Through Cyber Monday, No Blackout Dates
Holiday shoppers are guaranteed the best prices with no blackout dates on deals, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. eBay's Best Price Guarantee gives shoppers 110 percent of the price difference on eligible deals and top products if an item is found for less on a competitor's website.1
Shop Small This Season on eBay
eBay celebrates small businesses every day. eBay is powered by the small businesses on the marketplace who bring unique merchandise – from the rare and one-of-a-kind gifts to locally sourced products – to buyers across the globe. Through Retail Revival, eBay is supporting entrepreneurs and small business communities to stay local and sell global. Shop to empower small businesses at www.eBay.com/ShopSmall.
Shop with a Purpose
In addition to supporting small businesses, eBay for Charity is also celebrating Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3 on eBay.com/GivingTuesday. Holiday shoppers can make a difference this season by:
- Giving Tuesday: Bid on one-of-a-kind items and experiences via exclusive auctions with partner organizations including the GRAMMYS, ESPN Kicks Beat Cancer, Malala Fund, The Tony Hawk Foundation and more.
- Gifts that Give Back: Support favorite causes with symbolic gifts ranging from $10 to $100 via eBay's Gifts that Give Back Program, with all proceeds benefiting charity. Causes include the fight against cancer, animal protection and services, child welfare, disaster relief, poverty and hunger relief.
- Shop and Sell eBay for Charity: Buy an item or experience from one of the millions of charity listings on eBay.com/CharityShop. Additionally, sellers can donate a portion of their sales and buyers can give a donation at checkout.
To shop all 'Cyber 5' deals, visit eBay.com/deals, and follow @eBay on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
eBay By the Numbers
- eBay has 1.4 billion plus listings
- eBay has 183 million active buyers worldwide
- 72% of items ship for free in U.S., UK and DE
- 80% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing
- 63% of transactions on the eBay platform involve a mobile touchpoint
- 490 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe
About eBay
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.
1Eligible items for Best Price Guarantee must be available from an approved competitor, including Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com, Jet.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com.
2Deals available while supplies last.
