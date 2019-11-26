eBay Unveils Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals, Launches Back-to-Back Days of Discounts

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest holiday shopping days are here, and the best deals and gifts are happening on eBay . Beginning today through Cyber Monday, shoppers can score thousands of deals on top items, including more than 50 percent off some of the hottest electronics, beauty, fashion, toys, sporting goods and more this Cyber Week, all with free shipping. And it doesn't stop there; the marketplace is dropping new deals every hour on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Savings start today on eBay, with thousands of ‘Cyber Week’ deals and doorbusters, including adidas, Apple, LG, Xbox, Ninja, RayBan and more. New deals drop every hour on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Shoppers can score big on must-have items across electronics, fashion, toys, collectibles, home and sporting goods. Shoppers are invited to eBay’s Black Friday Escape Room experience in NYC. Open one day only on Black Friday (Nov. 29) from 8am - 3pm ET, the activation is located at 163 Mercer Street (between W. Houston & Prince St.). eBay Black Friday Escape Room Hits NYC. eBay's multi-installation gamified Black Friday experience invites shoppers to beat 'the madness,' through a series of challenges to win the holidays. With 15 minutes, 3 challenges, shoppers have to compete and unlock puzzles in eBay's Black Friday Escape Room. Post challenge, escape with eBay’s zen pop-up offering relaxing, complimentary experiences and #HolidayChill shopping. Sneaker Credit: Stadium Goods on eBay eBay has everything you need to exceed the expectations of every single person on your shopping list, even if one of those people is you. From the rare to the retro and right now items, eBay offers an amazing selection of gifts to help you get the very thing you’re looking for.

Each day through December 2, eBay is introducing amazing new deals and doorbusters, launching at 5am PT / 8am ET on eBay.com , featuring top brands including Google, Ninja and adidas. From electronics, kitchenware and sneakers to toys, jewelry and more, shoppers can find what they really want this year, all at a great value.

"With the shortened holiday season, this is the busiest time of year for shoppers, and eBay has massive deals on in-demand items across every category," said Sam Bright, VP and GM of Merchandising at eBay. "Whether holiday shoppers are looking for gifting inspiration, stocking stuffers or simply the best deal, we're helping our customers win the holidays this season through our wide selection and incredible value."

eBay's Cyber Savings include:

Thanksgiving Starts Now (Today through Nov. 28):

Xbox One S 1TB (Digital only with Minecraft, SofT, Fortnite) | Over 38% off

Xbox One S Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ Bundle | Under $200

PlayStation 4 1TB Console Bundle | Under $240

Pokemon Sword or Shield Game for Nintendo Switch | Under $50

KitchenAid® Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater, 4.5-quart | Over 50% off

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, 64GB, All Colors, Unlocked, 1 Year Warranty | $14 off

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones | Over 60% off

Samsung Frame QLED 4K HD TV, 65″ | Over 55% off

HD TV, 65″ | Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Digital SLR Camera Body | Over 40% off

Ray Ban Polished Havana Eyeglasses | Over 70% off

adidas Originals Marathonx5923 Shoes | Over 70% off

Invicta Men's Pro Diver Champagne Dial Gold-Tone Watch | Over 90% off

L.O.L. Surprise! Holiday Collector Bundle Big Sister Fashion Crush Pet | Over 45% off

Pokemon Sun & Moon Cosmic Eclipse Booster Box | Over 35% off

Nest Hello Doorbell + $20 eBay Gift Card | Under $150

eBay Gift Card | Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan and Heater | Over 42% off

iRobot Roomba Automatic Robotic Vacuum | Under $150

Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 29):

Google Home Original | Under $48

Remo+ RemoBell WiFi Wireless Video Doorbell | Over 65% off

LG OLED 4K 2019 TV, 65" | Over 62% off

2019 TV, 65" | Apple Airpods 2 | Under $140

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console + Fortnite Neo Versa | Under $300

Dell Inspiron 17″ Laptop | Under $500

Alienware Gaming Laptop | Over 25% off

Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker, Black | Over 48% off

Philips Avance 2.0 Digital TurboStar Multi-Cooker Airfryer | Over 65% off

JBL Duet Wireless On-Ear Headphones | Over 70% off

Garmin Forerunner 35 Black GPS Sport Watch | Over 50% off

adidas Men's Grand Court Shoes | Over 45% off

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer | Refurbished | Over 44% off

| Refurbished | Michael Kors Jet Set Carryall Tote | Over 66% off

1 Ct Genuine White Diamond Stud Earrings | Over 50% off

DeWalt 10-Tool Combo Kit, 20V MAX Lithium-Ion | Over 45% off

Cyber Weekend (Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1)

Neato Botvac D85 Robotic Vacuum | Under $300

Nest Thermostat + Google Mini | Over 35% off

LG 4K UHD LED 32" Monitor | Under $300

UHD LED 32" Monitor | Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Digital SLR Camera Body | Over 40% off

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series I Wireless Headphones | Over 42% off

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop | 128GB | Over 20% off

Ninja Professional Countertop Blender | Over 52% off

ChefWave Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Multi Cooker | Over 58% off

Cyber Monday (Monday, December 2)

Samsung QLED 4K TV, 65 in | Over 70% off

TV, 65 in | Dell Gaming Monitor, 23.6″ | Over 55% off

Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar | Over 40% off

JBL In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones | Over 65% off

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker | Over 30% off

KitchenAid® Artisan® Series 5 Tilt-Head Stand Mixer w/Fresh Prep, 5 Qt | Over 48% off

Electric Air Fryer Cooker, 3.7 Qt | Over 48% off

iRobot Roomba 685 Robotic Vacuum | Over 50% off

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Purifier & Fan | Refurbished | Over 58% off

Kids Deluxe 3-Wheel LED Flashing Scooter | Over 55% off

eBay Black Friday Escape Room Hits NYC

In addition to eight days of Cyber Week savings, shoppers are invited to eBay's Black Friday Escape Room experience in NYC. Open one day only on Black Friday (Nov. 29) from 8am - 3pm ET, the activation is located at 163 Mercer Street (between W. Houston & Prince St.). The multi-installation gamified Black Friday experience invites shoppers to beat the IRL madness through a series of challenges to win the holidays, then escape with eBay's zen pop-up offering relaxing experiences and #HolidayChill shopping.

Best Price Guarantee Through Cyber Monday, No Blackout Dates

Holiday shoppers are guaranteed the best prices with no blackout dates on deals, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. eBay's Best Price Guarantee gives shoppers 110 percent of the price difference on eligible deals and top products if an item is found for less on a competitor's website.1

Shop Small This Season on eBay

eBay celebrates small businesses every day. eBay is powered by the small businesses on the marketplace who bring unique merchandise – from the rare and one-of-a-kind gifts to locally sourced products – to buyers across the globe. Through Retail Revival, eBay is supporting entrepreneurs and small business communities to stay local and sell global. Shop to empower small businesses at www.eBay.com/ShopSmall .

Shop with a Purpose

In addition to supporting small businesses, eBay for Charity is also celebrating Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3 on eBay.com/GivingTuesday . Holiday shoppers can make a difference this season by:

Giving Tuesday: Bid on one-of-a-kind items and experiences via exclusive auctions with partner organizations including the GRAMMYS, ESPN Kicks Beat Cancer, Malala Fund, The Tony Hawk Foundation and more.

Bid on one-of-a-kind items and experiences via exclusive auctions with partner organizations including the GRAMMYS, ESPN Kicks Beat Cancer, Malala Fund, The Tony Hawk Foundation and more. Gifts that Give Back: Support favorite causes with symbolic gifts ranging from $10 to $100 via eBay's Gifts that Give Back Program , with all proceeds benefiting charity. Causes include the fight against cancer, animal protection and services, child welfare, disaster relief, poverty and hunger relief.

Support favorite causes with symbolic gifts ranging from to via eBay's , with all proceeds benefiting charity. Causes include the fight against cancer, animal protection and services, child welfare, disaster relief, poverty and hunger relief. Shop and Sell eBay for Charity: Buy an item or experience from one of the millions of charity listings on eBay.com/CharityShop . Additionally, sellers can donate a portion of their sales and buyers can give a donation at checkout.

To shop all 'Cyber 5' deals, visit eBay.com/deals , and follow @eBay on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

eBay By the Numbers

eBay has 1.4 billion plus listings

eBay has 183 million active buyers worldwide

72% of items ship for free in U.S., UK and DE

80% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

63% of transactions on the eBay platform involve a mobile touchpoint

490 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

1Eligible items for Best Price Guarantee must be available from an approved competitor, including Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com, Jet.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com.

2Deals available while supplies last.

SOURCE eBay Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ebay.com/

