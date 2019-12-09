eBay Unveils Green Monday Sale, Launching the Biggest December Deals Day of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, December 9, eBay will celebrate the 12th anniversary of Green Monday , historically one of the company's busiest holiday shopping days. With thousands of amazing offers and new deals dropping every hour, the marketplace is launching the biggest December deals day of the year. Beginning at 5am PT / 8am ET (12/9), shoppers can score major savings on exactly that they want this holiday season, with a wide selection of gifts from fashion, home, toys, tech and more, all with free shipping at eBay.com .

All week long (Dec. 10 – 15), eBay's offering their Six Days of Gifts events, which includes some of the biggest brands and must-have gifts, across footwear, toys, beauty and more.

"The countdown to Christmas is on and customers are looking for great savings without the stress of the season," said Sam Bright, VP and GM of Merchandising at eBay. "On eBay, we're making holiday shopping easier than ever for our customers – from offering amazing December deals shoppers won't want to miss, to an incredible selection of gifts and guaranteeing the best value with our Best Price Guarantee program, to fulfilling last-minute orders with Guaranteed Delivery."

Top Green Monday Deals

Tech

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB – NBA 2K20 Bundle | Under $200

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB |NBA 2K20 Special Edition Bundle | Over 28% off

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console | Gears 5 Bundle | Over 28% off

JBL Duet Wireless On-Ear Headphones | Over 70% off

Bose Quiet Comfort| 35 Series Wireless Headphones | Factory Renewed | Over 40% off

Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker | Factory Renewed | Over 50% off

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | Over 15% off

Bose QuietControl 30 Wireless Headphones | Factory Renewed | Over 48% off

Apple Watch Series 3 | 38MM | Under $200

Dell Alienware Curved Gaming Monitor | Over 55% off

Home, Kitchen, Lifestyle

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 3-Quart| 9-in-1 Programmable Multi-Cooker | Under $70

Neato Botvac| Connected Wi-Fi Enabled Robotic Vacuum | Over 50% off

KitchenAid® Professional HD™ Series | 5 QT Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer | Under $230

Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine | Black | Under $80

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Purple | Refurbished | Under $375

Fashion Apparel, Accessories and Fragrances

1 CT. T.W. Genuine White Diamond Studs | 14K White or Yellow Gold | Over 68% off

White or Yellow Gold | Kate Spade Joeley Glitter Ina Small Satchel Crossbody Bag | Under $70

Michael Kors East West Crossbody, Saffiano Leather | Under $80

AlpineSwiss Niko Mens Down Alternative Puffer Jacket | Under $30

adidas Men's Alphabounce+ Sneakers | Under $40

New Balance Women's Classic 993 Running Shoes | Grey | Over 35% off

PUMA Men's Essential Fleece Hoodie | Under $20

Hunter| Original Tall Rubber Rain Boots | Under $90

Oakley Radar Pace Sunglasses with Bluetooth Trainer and Prizm Road Lenses | Over 75% off

Toys & Games

L.O.L. Surprise! Series| Series 3 Wave 1 Big Sister L.O.L. Doll Exclusive Limited | Under $15

Disney Frozen Shimmer 'n Sing Anna | Singing Doll | Under $16

The Lie Detector Game | Adult Party Game | Under $25

Lifestyle & Sporting Goods

Razor E100| Motorized 24 Volt Electric Powered Ride-On Outdoor Scooter | Pink | Under $140

Xtremepower Dirt Off-road Motorcycle | US 49CC | 2-Stroke Gas Power Mini-pocket Dirt Bike | Under $300

Pacific Evolution| 26 " Men's Steel Frame Mountain Bike | Black | Under $90

Samsonite | Valor 2 piece set | Charcoal | Under $120

To see all of eBay's deals, check out the Green Monday Ad Scan or visit eBay.com/deals .

12 Years of Green Monday

Over a decade ago, ' Green Monday ' was created by eBay in 2007, when the marketplace experienced one of its biggest sales days on the second Monday of December. In honor of the milestone, eBay named the day 'Green Monday,' a term that has since been widely adopted across the retail industry. Whether shoppers are logging on after the weekend, waiting for great last-minute deals or simply procrastinating, 'Green Monday' continues to be a big online shopping day and has consistently ranked as one of eBay's top five sales days of the year.

Six Days of Gifts

Additionally, all week long (Dec. 10 – 15), eBay's offering their Six Days of Gifts events, which includes some of the biggest brands and must-have gifts, across footwear, toys, beauty and more. Top events include:

30% off eBay's adidas store

Toys: LEGO, dolls, action figures

Gifts for home sweet home

UGGs under $110

Console and PC gaming up to 50% off

Fragrances up to 80% off

40% off fitness tech

Best Price Guarantee

All season long, holiday shoppers are guaranteed the best prices with eBay's Best Price Guarantee , where they can receive 110 percent of the price difference on eligible deals and top products if they find an item for less on a competitor's website.

Whether shoppers are checking items off their holiday wish lists or on the hunt for the best holiday deals, eBay's Green Monday deals have got you covered. To shop all Green Monday deals, check out the Green Monday Ad Scan, or visit eBay.com , and follow @eBay on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .1

eBay By the Numbers

eBay has 1.4 billion plus listings

eBay has 183 million active buyers worldwide

72% of items ship for free in U.S., UK and DE

80% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

63% of transactions on the eBay platform involve a mobile touchpoint

490 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

1Eligible items for Best Price Guarantee must be available from an approved competitor, including Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com, Jet.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com.

2 All deals available while supplies last.

