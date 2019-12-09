eBay Unveils Green Monday Sale, Launching the Biggest December Deals Day of the Year
Created by eBay in 2007, "Green Monday" is the busiest last-minute shopping holiday of the season
Shoppers can score major savings on apparel, home, toys, tech and more on Monday and all week long with eBay's Six Days of Gifts events
Dec 09, 2019, 08:01 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, December 9, eBay will celebrate the 12th anniversary of Green Monday, historically one of the company's busiest holiday shopping days. With thousands of amazing offers and new deals dropping every hour, the marketplace is launching the biggest December deals day of the year. Beginning at 5am PT / 8am ET (12/9), shoppers can score major savings on exactly that they want this holiday season, with a wide selection of gifts from fashion, home, toys, tech and more, all with free shipping at eBay.com.
"The countdown to Christmas is on and customers are looking for great savings without the stress of the season," said Sam Bright, VP and GM of Merchandising at eBay. "On eBay, we're making holiday shopping easier than ever for our customers – from offering amazing December deals shoppers won't want to miss, to an incredible selection of gifts and guaranteeing the best value with our Best Price Guarantee program, to fulfilling last-minute orders with Guaranteed Delivery."
Top Green Monday Deals
Tech
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB – NBA 2K20 Bundle | Under $200
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB |NBA 2K20 Special Edition Bundle | Over 28% off
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console | Gears 5 Bundle | Over 28% off
- JBL Duet Wireless On-Ear Headphones | Over 70% off
- Bose Quiet Comfort| 35 Series Wireless Headphones | Factory Renewed | Over 40% off
- Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker | Factory Renewed | Over 50% off
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II | Over 15% off
- Bose QuietControl 30 Wireless Headphones | Factory Renewed | Over 48% off
- Apple Watch Series 3 | 38MM | Under $200
- Dell Alienware Curved Gaming Monitor | Over 55% off
Home, Kitchen, Lifestyle
- Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 3-Quart| 9-in-1 Programmable Multi-Cooker | Under $70
- Neato Botvac| Connected Wi-Fi Enabled Robotic Vacuum | Over 50% off
- KitchenAid® Professional HD™ Series | 5 QT Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer | Under $230
- Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine | Black | Under $80
- Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Purple | Refurbished | Under $375
Fashion Apparel, Accessories and Fragrances
- 1 CT. T.W. Genuine White Diamond Studs | 14K White or Yellow Gold | Over 68% off
- Kate Spade Joeley Glitter Ina Small Satchel Crossbody Bag | Under $70
- Michael Kors East West Crossbody, Saffiano Leather | Under $80
- AlpineSwiss Niko Mens Down Alternative Puffer Jacket | Under $30
- adidas Men's Alphabounce+ Sneakers | Under $40
- New Balance Women's Classic 993 Running Shoes | Grey | Over 35% off
- PUMA Men's Essential Fleece Hoodie | Under $20
- Hunter| Original Tall Rubber Rain Boots | Under $90
- Oakley Radar Pace Sunglasses with Bluetooth Trainer and Prizm Road Lenses | Over 75% off
Toys & Games
- L.O.L. Surprise! Series| Series 3 Wave 1 Big Sister L.O.L. Doll Exclusive Limited | Under $15
- Disney Frozen Shimmer 'n Sing Anna | Singing Doll | Under $16
- The Lie Detector Game | Adult Party Game | Under $25
Lifestyle & Sporting Goods
- Razor E100| Motorized 24 Volt Electric Powered Ride-On Outdoor Scooter | Pink | Under $140
- Xtremepower Dirt Off-road Motorcycle | US 49CC | 2-Stroke Gas Power Mini-pocket Dirt Bike | Under $300
- Pacific Evolution| 26 " Men's Steel Frame Mountain Bike | Black | Under $90
- Samsonite | Valor 2 piece set | Charcoal | Under $120
To see all of eBay's deals, check out the Green Monday Ad Scan or visit eBay.com/deals.
12 Years of Green Monday
Over a decade ago, 'Green Monday' was created by eBay in 2007, when the marketplace experienced one of its biggest sales days on the second Monday of December. In honor of the milestone, eBay named the day 'Green Monday,' a term that has since been widely adopted across the retail industry. Whether shoppers are logging on after the weekend, waiting for great last-minute deals or simply procrastinating, 'Green Monday' continues to be a big online shopping day and has consistently ranked as one of eBay's top five sales days of the year.
Six Days of Gifts
Additionally, all week long (Dec. 10 – 15), eBay's offering their Six Days of Gifts events, which includes some of the biggest brands and must-have gifts, across footwear, toys, beauty and more. Top events include:
- 30% off eBay's adidas store
- Toys: LEGO, dolls, action figures
- Gifts for home sweet home
- UGGs under $110
- Console and PC gaming up to 50% off
- Fragrances up to 80% off
- 40% off fitness tech
Best Price Guarantee
All season long, holiday shoppers are guaranteed the best prices with eBay's Best Price Guarantee, where they can receive 110 percent of the price difference on eligible deals and top products if they find an item for less on a competitor's website.
Whether shoppers are checking items off their holiday wish lists or on the hunt for the best holiday deals, eBay's Green Monday deals have got you covered. To shop all Green Monday deals, check out the Green Monday Ad Scan, or visit eBay.com, and follow @eBay on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.1
eBay By the Numbers
- eBay has 1.4 billion plus listings
- eBay has 183 million active buyers worldwide
- 72% of items ship for free in U.S., UK and DE
- 80% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing
- 63% of transactions on the eBay platform involve a mobile touchpoint
- 490 million downloads of eBay Inc. apps across the globe
1Eligible items for Best Price Guarantee must be available from an approved competitor, including Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com, Jet.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com.
2 All deals available while supplies last.
