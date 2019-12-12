Eberjey Named "Designer of the Year" By Salon International de la Lingerie

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eberjey, the industry leader in women's lingerie and sleepwear, is proud to be named "Designer of the Year 2020" by the Salon International de la Lingerie, the leading global show in the intimate apparel and swimwear market. Eberjey will be awarded for the uncompromising elegance of its designs in Paris on Jan. 18, the first day of the trade show.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our distinction and importance in the industry," says Ali Mejia, Eberjey Co-Founder & Creative Director. "We saw a void in the market and built a brand that would give women the opportunity to be comfortable and confident in their own skin – a complete departure from the oversexualized fantasy brands that were popular at the time."

Since its launch in 1996, the Miami-based brand has cultivated a steadfast focus on comfort and the power of softness, self-care and natural beauty. Changing how women shopped for intimate apparel, Eberjey was at the forefront of the shift in consumer mindset, ultimately pioneering a new vision of lingerie and sleepwear.

In an era of push-up bras and G-strings, Ali Mejia and Mariela Rovito wanted to create products that supported authentic expression of self and sensuality. They set out to create everyday lingerie that allowed women to simply be themselves. The brand's bralettes and briefs took off with their barely-there but supportive qualities. It was Eberjey's newly defined degree of comfort that began gaining international recognition.

The brand went on to revolutionize sleep as we know it with its classic sleeping pajama cut in a signature, buttery-soft modal. The Gisele PJ elevated sleepwear into a fashion category, inspiring the brand's founders to expand the range soon after, offering a full line of lingerie, pajamas, loungewear, resort wear and mini. Its now-iconic silhouettes made in the softest fabrics encourage women to feel at home and slip into a relaxed state of mind.

Event organizer Eurovet commends Eberjey for its support of unique beauty, along with its "Giving PJ" initiative, which furthers global reforestation efforts by planting a tree for every set sold in partnership with One Tree Planted.

The female-founded brand can be found at premier retailers worldwide such as Bloomingdale's, Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Selfridges, top lingerie and ready-to-wear boutiques and in its four brick-and-mortar stores in the US. Visit eberjey.com.

