Ebix launches ExposureHub in the U.S., Bringing Next-Generation Risk and Exposure Management to the Insurance Market

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebix today announced the introduction of ExposureHub to the U.S. market, a breakthrough platform that delivers real-time exposure visibility and portfolio analytics to property, casualty, and specialty insurers, brokers, and enterprise risk teams. Currently deployed in the London insurance market, ExposureHub is now available as part of Ebix's Global Risk Compliance & Management Exchange, one of the company's fastest-growing technology verticals.

ExposureHub combines visual portfolio modeling, AI-driven analytics, and geocoding-based mapping to give users an intuitive, real-time understanding of how a risk is distributed across regions, clients, and product lines. With advanced visualization and interactive dashboards, users can drill into specific geographies, identify accumulation levels, and anticipate potential catastrophes. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing underwriting and reporting systems, helping teams make faster, data-backed decisions while strengthening compliance and reinsurance planning.

"Exposure Hub's introduction in the U.S. market is another step in scaling Ebix's Risk Management vertical globally," said Gagan Sethi, CEO of Ebix Technologies. "It addresses a critical need for real-time exposure visibility while giving Ebix a powerful new growth engine within our product portfolio. The platform is built on a highly scalable architecture with geocoding intelligence and AI-driven data modeling that sets a new benchmark for exposure management systems worldwide."

Pete Smyth, Managing Director of Ebix Europe, added, "ExposureHub has changed how brokers and reinsurers in the London market track and manage their portfolios. We currently have more than fifteen underwriting clients live on the platform, with many more in active implementation. Expanding into new markets allows us to bring the same advantage to a much broader audience and to clients who are increasingly managing risk on a global scale."

The U.S. launch of ExposureHub represents a major expansion opportunity for Ebix. The platform addresses a clear gap in the multi-billion-dollar global exposure management segment, where few truly integrated solutions exist. It also positions Ebix to capture new recurring technology revenues and accelerate growth across its Risk management business. The company plans to extend ExposureHub's reach to Asia-Pacific, India, Latin America, and other key markets, further reinforcing Ebix's position as a global leader in insurance and risk technology.

About ExposureHub

ExposureHub is a highly configurable platform that allows clients to tailor workflows, data models, and reporting to their unique processes. It is supported by Ebix's world-class exposure management team, whose decades of expertise ensure optimized setup and ongoing value. The platform also includes a mature Energy Module, ready for immediate deployment.

A key differentiator of ExposureHub is its advanced Data Quality (DQ) Module, which ensures exposure data remains accurate, complete, and current. It enables early detection and correction of data issues, improving reporting, underwriting, and compliance. Users can run instant checks and analyze trends through the Insight Module, while ConfigHub allows complete customization of validation rules, workflows, and exports — all fully integrated within existing governance processes. https://ebixeurope.co.uk/products/exposurehub/

About Ebix

Ebix operates AI-driven, API-first digital marketplaces that power commerce across multiple industries worldwide. The Company's exchanges and technology platforms span health, life, and property & casualty insurance, as well as risk and compliance management. Ebix's ecosystem further extends into fintech covering lending, surety, asset and wealth management alongside health content, wellness solutions, and travel and mobility distribution. Collectively, these platforms provide mission-critical infrastructure for some of the world's most regulated and complex markets.

Through its services division, Ebix delivers industry-leading solutions in payments and forex (EbixCash), money transfer, travel, education, insurance, and other operational domains. These businesses are supported by established Ebix brands with strong market positions.

Operating from 12 countries, Ebix serves clients across more than 40 nations, including insurers, brokers, agents, employers, advisors, banks, travel partners, and consumers. The Company's integrated technology and service platforms enable seamless transaction processing, distribution, administration, and customer engagement across the financial and insurance value chain. www.ebix.com

For product inquiries, contact:

Shayne Garner

Vice President

Ebix Risk Management

Email - [email protected]

SOURCE EBIX INC