Ebix Launches Plug-and-Play Connector Platform for InsurTech and FinTech, Extending Its Integration Capabilities Directly Into Client Environments

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebix today announced it has modernized its EbixExchange connectivity stack and launched a new plug-and-play connector platform for insurers, brokers, MGAs, TPAs, and fintech partners. The platform is powered by technology from 1SilverBullet (1SB), which serves as the underlying provider for connector services.

With this launch, Ebix can now expose quoting, eApp, enrollment, underwriting checks, payments, and policy servicing as modular APIs that plug directly into a client's existing front end. 1SB uses a standardized connector fabric with pre‑built mappings and a developer portal so carriers and distributors can integrate largely by configuration rather than custom builds.

The unified gateway model of Ebix also means one interface can reach multiple insurers and product lines, reducing point‑to‑point maintenance.

"This initiative is about making connectivity effortless on our clients' terms," said Gagan Sethi, CEO of Ebix. "We asked a simple question - what if Ebix brought its ecosystem to the customer's technology stack? With the new capabilities in EbixExchange, we have done exactly that. We have built a connectivity layer that our clients can adopt with 1SB's technology accelerating the platform behind the scene."

From Ebix health platforms, clients can get real-time multi-carrier quoting, enrollment, eligibility data, and faster EDI handoffs within their own health portals. In P&C personal lines and commercial, MGAs and brokers can orchestrate quote-to-bind by invoking connectors for rating, third-party data, payments, and document delivery to accelerate product launches. In life insurance, distributors can enable instant-term and simplified-issue journeys within their own eApp or CRM, including prefilling applications, packaging eSign, collecting premium, issuing the policy, and writing back to the policy system through EbixExchange connectors.

In India, Ebix's brokerage operations run a comparative, multi-insurer quoting platform for insurance agents. Those carrier integrations are moving onto the EbixExchange connector fabric to speed up new-product onboarding and to cut the upkeep of point-to-point links.

"Our mission has always been to make complex financial systems talk to each other through secure, easy-to-consume APIs. Our solution is now in production across 30+ insurance carriers," said Milan Ganatra, Founder of 1SB. "We're proud that Ebix is using our technology to accelerate its connector platform and is bringing this simplicity to global insurance entities."

Availability

The EbixExchange connector platform is rolling out with prioritized Health insurance use cases in US and P&C in India, followed by P&C and life insurance use cases in other countries. Existing customers can adopt the new APIs incrementally. New customers can start directly with API integration or use Ebix front end solutions to add APIs over time.

About Ebix

Ebix operates AI-driven, API-first digital marketplaces that power commerce across multiple industries worldwide. The Company's exchanges and technology platforms span health, life, and property & casualty insurance, as well as risk and compliance management. Ebix's ecosystem further extends into fintech covering lending, surety, asset and wealth management alongside health content, wellness solutions, and travel and mobility distribution. Collectively, these platforms provide mission-critical infrastructure for some of the world's most regulated and complex markets.

Through its services division, Ebix delivers industry-leading solutions in payments and forex (EbixCash), money transfer, travel, education, insurance, and other operational domains. These businesses are supported by established Ebix brands with strong market positions.

Operating from 12 countries, Ebix serves clients across more than 40 nations, including insurers, brokers, agents, employers, advisors, banks, travel partners, and consumers. The Company's integrated technology and service platforms enable seamless transaction processing, distribution, administration, and customer engagement across the financial and insurance value chain. www.ebix.com

About 1SilverBullet

1SilverBullet is a B2B fintech technology company whose API products and technology stack help institutions launch and scale digital journeys across insurance, investments, and lending. In this initiative, 1SilverBullet serves as a technology provider to Ebix. https://1silverbullet.tech

For inquiries, contact:

Mark Brown

Vice President, Sales

Ebix Health

E. [email protected]

SOURCE EBIX INC