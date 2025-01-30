ebm-papst Inc. Chooses Omada as IGA Provider

News provided by

Omada

Jan 30, 2025, 08:03 ET

Global leader of fan and motor manufacturing will update its IGA and shift to the cloud

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today that ebm-papst Inc., the world's leading manufacturer of fans and motors, will use Omada Identity Cloud and the Accelerator Package for its IGA needs.

After evaluating other competing solutions, ebm-papst chose Omada – in part for its strong European presence and strong customer base. Omada's award-winning identity offering gives customers a mature, enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service solution with a full set of IGA features. The Omada Accelerator Package empowers customers to successfully switch key systems to Omada's cloud-based IGA solution.

For over 60 years, ebm-papst has tackled customers' most difficult air moving challenges. They recently realized that they needed to tackle their own challenge: modern IGA. Omada's technology, expertise and deep customer bench met these requirements, and they look forward to running a cloud-native and full-featured IGA solution. 

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with an industry leader such as ebm-papst on their identity journey. With ebm-papst's incredible range of products and high standards for engineering and quality Omada will deliver innovation at scale from rapid implementation, low cost of ownership and advanced AI capabilities to drive efficiency and automation."

About Omada
Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk and maximize operational efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada specializes in delivering innovative identity management solutions for complex hybrid environments, based on a proven best practice process framework and streamlined deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com.

SOURCE Omada

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Omada Partners with Microsoft to Unite AI and IGA

Omada Partners with Microsoft to Unite AI and IGA

Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) announced an integration of modern cloud IGA from Omada with...
Omada s'associe à Microsoft pour unir l'IA et l'IGA

Omada s'associe à Microsoft pour unir l'IA et l'IGA

Omada A/S (« Omada »), leader mondial de l'administration et de la gouvernance des identités (IGA), a annoncé l'intégration de son système d'IGA...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics