Omada to Present at Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2025 on Accelerating IGA Adoption

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), today announced its participation in the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2025, taking place Dec. 8–10 in Grapevine, Texas. The company will showcase its cloud-native Omada Identity Cloud platform and share insights on how enterprises can move beyond deployment to realize the full business value of their IGA programs.

Companies employ IGA to strengthen security, boost efficiency and reduce the time spent preparing for audits. But for many organizations, progress slows once the initial implementation is complete. Staying ahead can be a real challenge, especially trying to onboard new systems and applications. Omada will be available throughout the event to demonstrate how Omada Identity Cloud helps enterprises simplify governance, enhance security and scale identity management across complex environments.

Omada's Field CTO Paul Walker will lead a featured session titled "Beyond Deployment: Accelerating IGA Adoption to Unlock Business Value," on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, from 2:45 PM to 3:15 PM CST. Joined by Quinton Hughes, Founder, Director & IGA Solutions Architect, Integralis, Walker will discuss how organizations can overcome common post-implementation hurdles, integrate new systems faster and drive measurable outcomes from their IGA investments.

"Deployment is only the starting line; too many initiatives stall after go-live. The programs that win treat IGA as a business service and measure real business value – coverage, engagement, and outcomes like faster onboarding, greater agility, cleaner audits, and lower risk. Adoption is the key that turns IGA into a sustained business advantage," said Paul Walker, field CTO, Omada. "Our session will share real-world examples and practical steps to help identity teams accelerate adoption and keep pace with the business."

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize operational efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada specializes in delivering innovative identity management solutions for complex hybrid environments, based on a proven best practice process framework and a streamlined deployment approach. For more information, visit https://www.omadaidentity.com.

