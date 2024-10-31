EBONY Announces A-List Hosts and Performers Taking the Stage at 2024 Power 100 Gala

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EBONY announced today its hosts and distinguished lineup of performers for its 2024 EBONY Power 100 Gala. Grammy Award-winning sensation Coco Jones and genre-defying singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr will light up the stage with their performances, while Michelle Buteau and Tone Bell, stars of the hit Netflix show Survival of the Thickest, will bring their signature wit and charm to the gala's festivities as hosts. The gala will be held at Nya Studios West in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

2024 EBONY Power 100

"EBONY Power 100 is a dazzling celebration of Black excellence at its absolute peak!" exclaimed EBONY CEO Eden Bridgeman. "With the reveal of our dynamic hosts and electrifying performers, this year's event promises to be the most unforgettable yet! EBONY Power 100 is a transformative force, shining a spotlight on Black achievement across every sector. We are thrilled to offer a platform that not only honors today's trailblazers but also ignites the aspirations of the next generation of Black leaders and innovators. Get ready for an extraordinary night that will inspire and uplift!"

EBONY recently unveiled its prestigious 2024 EBONY Power 100 list. This year's honorees include:

Artists In Residence: Aja Monet, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Chloe Arnold, Gabriel Moses, Jeremy Pope, Kennedy Ryan, Kenny Leon, Maleah Joi Moon, Paul Tazewell and Trinity Joy

Business Disruptors: Andrea Nelson Meigs, Ayo Davis, D.J. Vaughn, Dionne Harmon, Eric Austin, Ingrid Best, Kevin Hart, Melissa Butler, Pat McGrath and Tracee Ellis Ross

Community Crusaders presented by Nationwide: Arian Simone, Aulston Taylor, Damon Hewitt, Gina Duncan, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Kelley Robinson, Stefanie Brown James, Wawa Gatheru and Governor Wes Moore

Entertainment Powerhouses: Cord Jefferson, Gayle King, Kenan Thompson, Kerry Washington, Maya Rudolph, Ryan Coogler, Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, Tasha Smith and Vince Staples

Generation Next presented by United Airlines: Angel Reese, Ayra Starr, Doechii, Gabby Shepard, Genesis Butler, Kai Cenat, Latto, Monet McMichael, Quincy Wilson, and Uncle Waffles

Influential Creators: Aurora James, Aaliyah Jay, Funny Marco, Jerald "Coop" Cooper, Kahlana Barfield Brown, Kamie Crawford, Keith Lee, Kwame Onwuachi, Micah McDonald, Sean Bankhead and Wayman Bannerman

Leaders In Sports: A'ja Wilson, Dawn Staley, Jalen Hurts, Jaylen Brown, Jordan Chiles, Kimberly Browne Davis, Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Stephen Curry and Tony Clark

Media Mavens: April Ryan, Jennifer Hudson, Joe Budden, Keke Palmer, Lindsay Peoples, Nina Parker, Shannon Sharpe, Sidney Madden, TANK and J. Valentine, and Tasha McCaskiel

Music Innovators: Charlie Wilson, Coco Jones, Connie Orlando, Jason "J" Carter, Maurice "Moetown" Lee, Steve Canal and Troy Brown, Jon Batiste, Metro Boomin, Rob Gibbs, Samara Joy, SZA and Tyler, The Creator

STEM Trailblazers: Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Calcea Johnson and Ne'Kiya Jackson, Ciara Imani May, Dr. Ebony Brown, Heman Bekele, Jasmine Lawrence Campbell, Dr. Khalia Braswell, Professor Lesley Lokko, Dr. Melissa B. Davis and Dr. Tiara Moore

The 2024 EBONY Power 100 Gala is supported in sponsorship by: Nationwide, Prime's New Original Series: Cross, United Airlines, Baccarat and Walmart.

Media can apply for credentials for this event here.

To stay up to date on EBONY Power 100, visit www.ebony.com/power-100-2024/.

About EBONY

For more than 75 years, EBONY has served as the leading voice of the Black American experience and is the most influential Black-owned media company in the world. Under new ownership and leadership, EBONY has grown into a multi-media entity, covering cultural news, entertainment, and lifestyle with a commitment to Move Black Forward with EBONY, EBONY Studios, and JET. EBONY continues to be the leading authority and anchor for all facets of Black culture, illuminating the Black perspective and serving as the ultimate curator for the past, present, and future of the Black and African American experience.

EBONY Media Group is a division of 1145 Holdings, LLC.

