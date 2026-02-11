EBSCO Clinical Decisions Launches Dyna AI Mode

New AI-powered experience brings immediate, accurate, and defensible answers directly at the point of care

IPSWICH, Mass., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Clinical Decisions today announced the launch of Dyna AI Mode, a purpose-built AI interface within DynaMed®, DynaMedex®, and Dynamic Health™. With growing demands for speed, clarity, control, and confidence, Dyna AI Mode delivers fast, intuitive answers from the same expert-vetted, evidence-based content clinicians trust today —while giving them full visibility into the questions asked, the reasoning applied, and direct access to the underlying evidence.

Existing clinical decision support (CDS) tools force clinicians into rigid experiences, requiring them to manually toggle between traditional search and AI overlays, adding friction, increasing mental effort, and slowing decision-making in time-sensitive moments. Dyna AI Mode is intentionally designed so clinicians can choose between Dyna AI Mode and classic search based on their needs, with the flexibility to seamlessly move between the two at any time. The experience preserves clarity, transparency, and trust, while maintaining the rigor and reliability required for point-of-care decision-making.

Scott Silvers, MD, FACEP, Chief Clinical Innovations Officer at EBSCO Clinical Decisions, expands on the need for intentional AI solutions. "Too often, AI has been bolted onto existing clinical tools. Without user feedback and thoughtful engineering, it can create friction, increase cognitive burden, and actually compromise the intended functionality at the point of care. Dyna AI Mode changes that by keeping clinicians in control and creating efficiencies while setting a new benchmark for AI-CDS tools."

Designed to reduce cognitive load, strengthen clinical confidence, and support clinicians across the full arc of clinical decision making, Dyna AI Mode is grounded in DynaMed and Dynamic Health's established evidence base. The purpose-built experience within the same platform allows clinicians to switch between AI-driven synthesis and traditional topic exploration as their clinical task necessitates. Now, AI-powered speed is paired with clinical rigor that is governed by the same clinical standards, editorial processes, and update cadence clinicians already trust.

Dyna AI Mode also supports documentation, continuity, and collaboration through copy-ready functionality that captures questions, responses, references, and timestamps. Clinicians can revisit prior searches and re-run queries to ensure responses reflect the most current evidence and guidance available at the time of care. This reduces the need to restate questions, supports efficient follow-up, and reinforces confidence that decisions are informed by the latest vetted content, while maintaining transparency and accountability.

Dyna AI is currently unavailable in the EU.

Visit our blog at Health Notes or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

