EC Electric Achieves CMMC 2.0 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Cybersecurity Excellence

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EC Electric is proud to announce its successful certification under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0, aligning with the rigorous standards of NIST Special Publication 800-171 Revision 2. This milestone marks a significant advancement in EC Electric's commitment to safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI) across its operations.

The company's cybersecurity framework now meets the Department of Defense's updated requirements, ensuring compliance with federal acquisition regulations and positioning EC Electric as a trusted partner in the defense industrial base.

"This certification is more than a regulatory milestone it's a reflection of our culture of accountability, innovation, and operational excellence," said Kelly Grant, Senior Director of Technology and Facility Security Officer at EC Electric. "We've embedded cybersecurity into every layer of our organization from infrastructure and workflows to training and governance to ensure we're not just compliant, but resilient."

As the Department of Defense begins enforcing CMMC requirements in new contracts starting November 10, 2025, EC Electric stands ready to support national security initiatives with integrity, transparency, and cyber resilience.

EC Electric is a leading electrical contractor with decades of experience delivering comprehensive electrical, technology, and energy solutions. We serve a diverse range of industries, including commercial, industrial, and government sectors with services spanning design-build, systems integration, maintenance, and emergency response. As part of the E-J Group family, our recent acquisition enables us to expand our reach and provide expert service nationwide, ensuring that clients across the U.S. benefit from our commitment to quality and innovation.

