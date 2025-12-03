EC Electric Honored with NECA Zero Injuries & Safety Excellence Award

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EC Electric is proud to announce that it has been honored with the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Zero Injuries & Safety Excellence Award, recognizing the company's outstanding commitment to workplace safety and its achievement of zero recordable injuries.

The NECA Safety Excellence Awards celebrate contractors who consistently perform above industry safety standards, demonstrating leadership in proactive safety management and a strong dedication to protecting their workforce. The Zero Injuries recognition is the highest distinction, awarded only to companies that demonstrate exemplary safety performance throughout the year.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of every EC Electric employee who makes safety their top priority every day," said Amanda Davies, Corporate Safety Director at EC Electric. "Achieving zero injuries is not just a milestone – it is proof of our commitment to building a culture of care, vigilance, and accountability."

EC Electric remains committed to advancing safety best practices, investing in training, and upholding the highest safety standards across all projects to ensure that every team member returns home safe.

About EC Electric

EC Electric is a leading electrical contractor with decades of experience delivering comprehensive electrical, technology, and energy solutions. We serve a diverse range of industries, including commercial, industrial, and government sectors with services spanning design-build, systems integration, maintenance, and emergency response. As part of the E-J Group family, our recent acquisition enables us to expand our reach and provide expert service nationwide, ensuring that clients across the U.S. benefit from our commitment to quality and innovation.

