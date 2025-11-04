EC EXPERTS Expands from Montreal to Dubai - Strengthening Partnerships Across the Middle East and Africa

Strengthening Partnerships Across the Middle East and Africa

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EC-EXPERTS, a premium consultancy recognized for senior-led delivery in SAP SuccessFactors and enterprise HR transformation, today announced the opening of its first international office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, establishing a regional hub to support organizations across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

This expansion represents more than a new location — it's a commitment to connect Canadian-led delivery excellence from Montreal, Quebec, Canada with one of the world's fastest-growing regions for digital and human-capital transformation.

"Our growth has always been guided by purpose, not geography," said Raj Thayaparan , Founder and Head of Business Development at EC-EXPERTS . "Organizations in MEA are transforming rapidly. They deserve partners who combine world-class SAP expertise with the ability to help leaders grow, employees thrive, and workplaces evolve."

Proven Leadership and Regional Momentum

The EC-EXPERTS team is composed of seasoned HR technology and transformation consultants with deep experience gained from leading global consultancies and enterprise solution providers. This collective expertise enables the firm to deliver with the precision, scale, and quality clients expect from top-tier partners — but with the agility and focus of a boutique.

As part of this expansion, EC-EXPERTS is collaborating with Omnia Partnerships to leverage their regional enablement network and accelerate the firm's presence across MEA.

Supporting this growth is Kasper Kyhl , a senior HR technology leader with more than 15 years of experience driving growth and innovation across EMEA. Having held senior roles at leading HR SaaS organizations, Kasper has been instrumental in expanding partner ecosystems and enabling digital HR transformation for global enterprises.

Together, EC-EXPERTS, Omnia Partnerships, and Kasper Kyhl bring a unique combination of global pedigree, regional insight, and client-centric execution — establishing EC-EXPERTS as the go-to SAP SuccessFactors partner for MEA.

"Omnia's enablement model complements our client-first approach," added Thayaparan. "This collaboration strengthens how we deliver value — combining the speed of digital transformation with the substance of human understanding."

From Implementation to Impact

With deep expertise in SAP SuccessFactors, EC-EXPERTS has earned a reputation for rescuing complex programs and delivering measurable outcomes where others fall short. The Dubai hub extends that same Canadian credibility to MEA — helping organizations move faster from implementation to impact through:

Change Management & Adoption – ensuring people embrace transformation with clarity and confidence

Employee Experience Design – creating workplaces where people choose to stay and succeed.

Leadership & Development – equipping leaders to inspire, adapt, and sustain change.

By integrating technology, process, and human insight, EC-EXPERTS positions itself as a one-stop partner for sustainable HR transformation.

Why Dubai — Why Now

As global organizations seek stability and innovation in an evolving world, Dubai offers an ideal base — a hub that connects East and West and drives regional growth. The new office provides EC-EXPERTS the agility to engage clients across MEA while reinforcing its role as a trusted SAP SuccessFactors consultancy.

"Our roots are in Montreal, Canada — but our ambitions are global," said Thayaparan. "Dubai is our gateway to MEA — a region rich with opportunity, talent, and transformation. This is just the beginning."

Founded in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, EC-EXPERTS is a premium consultancy dedicated to HR transformation through SAP SuccessFactors and people-centered solutions. The firm's consultants bring decades of experience from leading global consulting and enterprise technology environments, ensuring delivery that is both strategic and deeply human. Known for senior-led engagements and its ability to deliver under pressure, EC-EXPERTS partners with clients to achieve measurable business and human impact.

Media Contact: Kasper Kyhl, Head of Sales – Middle East & Africa, Phone: +971 50 477 4182, Email: [email protected]