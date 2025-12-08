ECA Solar Welcomes Court's Decision Allowing Advancement of Solar Development Project

MORRIS, Ill., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECA Solar is pleased to announce that the lawsuit filed by the city of Morris seeking to halt the company's planned solar development outside city boundaries has been dismissed with prejudice by the Grundy County Circuit Court. Earlier this year, the city of Morris filed suit against Grundy County, a private landowner, and an ECA Solar subsidiary, Gore Road Community Energy Initiative. This decisive ruling affirms the project's legality and clears the way for continued progress in delivering clean, reliable energy to the region.

A birdseye view of the ECA Solar farm along Ashton Road in Morris, Illinois.
"We thank the courts for making the right decision," said Todd Fryatt, CEO of ECA Solar. "This ruling allows us to move forward with confidence as we continue developing a project that will deliver long-term environmental and economic benefits to the community. We look forward to working constructively with the municipality and the broader community to ensure this project reflects shared values, enhances local opportunities, and supports a sustainable energy future for the region."

ECA Solar looks forward to continued engagement with stakeholders throughout the development process and remains committed to transparent communication as the project progresses.

