New State Energy Legislation Clarifies County Authority for Solar Siting

MORRIS, Ill., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Illinois Legislature's recent Energy Omnibus Bill passage, leaders from Grundy County and ECA Solar say the new statutory language confirms county authority over solar project siting in unincorporated Morris.

Grundy County State's Attorney Russ Baker noted that the county followed its established procedures in reviewing the proposed project.

"While we respect the city of Morris' position, we were surprised Morris decided to pursue litigation," said Russ Baker, State's Attorney for Grundy County. "The proposed solar development is located outside city limits and within Grundy County's jurisdiction, and the County's approval process was conducted lawfully and in accordance with all applicable zoning and procedural requirements."

The Energy Omnibus Bill, which Governor JB Pritzker has indicated he will sign, amends the Illinois Counties Code to specify that counties may regulate the siting of commercial solar energy facilities in unincorporated areas outside municipal zoning jurisdiction. The bill states: "A county may also regulate the siting of commercial solar energy facilities with standards that are not more restrictive than the requirements specified in this Section in unincorporated areas of the county that are outside of the zoning jurisdiction of a municipality." (page 466)

ECA Solar stated that the legislation provides additional statutory guidance as ongoing legal proceedings continue.

"In our view, this new statute helps clarify the framework for solar siting in Illinois," said Todd Fryatt, Founder and CEO of ECA Solar. "We believe it supports our long-standing position on the jurisdictional boundaries related to this project, and we look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with state and local partners."

The City of Morris is set to respond to ECA Solar's motion to dismiss on November 20, with ECA Solar's reply due December 5.

"Our focus remains on advancing clean-energy investment, supporting landowners, and partnering with local governments," Fryatt added.

