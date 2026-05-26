ECAM Launches ECAM Central Giving Customers Real-Time Monitoring and Visibility of Their Security Operations

ECAM Central gives customers unprecedented access to every detection, response and outcome as well as operational data across their monitored properties.

DALLAS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - ECAM, North America's largest video security provider which monitors more than 140,000 cameras, today announced the launch of ECAM Central, an operational intelligence platform that gives ECAM customers comprehensive, real-time visibility into how their properties are being protected. For the first time, security buyers can see beyond camera footage to the full chain of action behind every monitored event: what was detected, how operators responded, whether deterrence succeeded and how every incident was resolved.

ECAM Central

"Most organizations that invest in monitored video security have no way to verify what actually happens when an alert occurs. They're paying for protection they can't see," said Chris Brooks, COO at ECAM. "ECAM Central changes this dynamic by putting the customer inside the operation. Every detection, operator decision and outcome is visible in real time and documented for analytics. This unprecedented transparency will increase trust and give our customers valuable data to continuously optimize their security programs."

Closing the accountability gap

An accountability gap frequently exists with video security today. Traditional camera platforms show footage but cannot tell a customer whether anyone acted on what the cameras captured. Monitoring services provide protection but offer limited visibility into operator decisions, response times or outcomes. As a result, security buyers are often unable to verify the performance of providers or identify which sites need more attention before losses occur.

ECAM Central closes this gap by connecting every stage of the managed video security lifecycle – detect, verify, deter, escalate, resolve and report – in a single customer-facing platform. Customers can access ECAM Central from any device and receive real-time push notifications the moment ECAM operators detect and respond to activity, keeping them informed as events unfold rather than after the fact. The platform also serves as a direct service channel: customers can submit video review requests, update monitoring protocols and track open service cases without a phone call or email.

Powerful new capabilities for ECAM customers

ECAM monitors more than 140,000 cameras across North America, combining proprietary AI technology with trained human operators to detect and respond to threats in real time. ECAM Central is now available to ECAM monitoring customers in the U.S. and Canada at no additional cost. Key capabilities of ECAM Central include:

Real-time push notifications alert customers the moment ECAM operators detect and respond to activity, so security teams can take their own supplementary action, such as notifying on-site staff, locking down areas or briefing leadership, while an incident is still unfolding.

alert customers the moment ECAM operators detect and respond to activity, so security teams can take their own supplementary action, such as notifying on-site staff, locking down areas or briefing leadership, while an incident is still unfolding. Complete outcome visibility shows not just what triggered an alert, but what operators did, whether deterrence or escalation occurred and how every incident was resolved, giving security buyers an auditable performance record.

shows not just what triggered an alert, but what operators did, whether deterrence or escalation occurred and how every incident was resolved, giving security buyers an auditable performance record. In-app service coordination lets customers submit video review requests, update monitoring protocols and track open cases directly through the platform, eliminating emails or calls and expediting resolution times.

lets customers submit video review requests, update monitoring protocols and track open cases directly through the platform, eliminating emails or calls and expediting resolution times. Customizable dashboards and operational metrics connect security performance with business operations, helping customers spot incident trends, compare sites and make data-driven decisions about resource allocation across their portfolio.

connect security performance with business operations, helping customers spot incident trends, compare sites and make data-driven decisions about resource allocation across their portfolio. Role-based permissions and site filtering by account, region or property type let different individuals have different views within a customer account.

The launch comes as organizations across sectors, from construction to logistics, transportation, multifamily residential, automotive dealerships and critical infrastructure, are demanding more from their security investments. Buyers increasingly expect video surveillance to deliver proactive, measurable outcomes rather than simply recording footage for after-the-fact review.

ECAM has always delivered a proactive, preventative approach, and ECAM Central customers now have a tangible record of outcomes, not just activity. Ongoing business reviews through the platform will ensure that security operations continuously align with each customer's evolving needs and risk profile. ECAM owns and develops its technology stack as part of its broader vertically integrated approach, making the ECAM Central platform an integrated extension of the monitoring service itself.

ECAM Central is now available to ECAM monitoring customers in the U.S. and Canada at no additional cost. ECAM Central is accessible via web browser and mobile app (iOS and Android).

To learn more about ECAM Central, visit ecam.com or contact your ECAM Account Manager.

About ECAM

ECAM is a North American leader in AI-driven live surveillance technology solutions, with the continent's largest footprint of monitored mobile and permanent surveillance units. With a vision of Every Camera Always Monitored, ECAM combines the world's most advanced AI-driven live video surveillance technology with human expertise to deliver real-time protection with unmatched precision and vigilance. From R&D to product development and platform innovation, ECAM fully owns and develops its entire operation and technology stack. The company develops proprietary technologies specifically designed to address the most common challenges in surveillance. This in-house approach ensures customers benefit from rapid innovation and cutting-edge solutions tailored to their most common challenges. Headquartered in Dallas, ECAM is a global champion business of GardaWorld, an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions. For more information visit ecam.com.

SOURCE ECAM